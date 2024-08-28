 East Colfax Coffee Shop Viva! Is Now Open | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Latin American Cafe Viva! Brings Coffee, Food and Music to East Colfax

It's serving Latin American specialties like café lechero and guava cream cheese knots with plans to add tortas and other sandwiches soon.
August 28, 2024
Viva! opened on August 13.
Viva! opened on August 13. Viva! Mexico
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Husband and wife Elisa Garcia and Leonardo Munoz-Corona combined their passions for food, drink and community to create Viva! Mexi Coffee Shop, which debuted near the corner of Colorado Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue on August 13.

Garcia, originally from Uruguay, grew up in Denver, while Munoz-Corona is from Mexico. The couple met in 2013 while living in Singapore; they connected over music, married and lived abroad before moving to Los Angeles and eventually returning to Denver in 2018.

"[Leonardo] was ready to have his own place again — he’s very good at what he does. He wanted to manage things in the way he likes to do it, and he’s been wanting his own place for a while," says Garcia.

They decided not to open a full-blown restaurant, but rather a cafe with food options. Although it's currently waiting for permits for the hoodless vent for the shop's griddle, which will allow the team to prepare Mexican tortas and sandwiches, Munoz-Corona bakes pastries fresh in-house daily. "We have typical items like chocolate croissants, bear claws and different types of Danishes. One that I really like that’s hard to find here is a guava cream cheese knot," says Garcia. There are also weekend food specials like chilaquiles verde, available in limited quantities.
click to enlarge cup of coffee and a chocolate croissant on a tray
The cafe will soon add more food options, but you can enjoy fresh-baked pastries now.
Viva! Mexico
With Munoz-Corona on the food, Garcia took care of the coffee. After lots of taste-testing, she settled on Huckleberry because "I am more the connoisseur on the coffee side, so we wanted to do really high-end specialty coffee, but with a Latin American twist," she explains. Besides standard espresso-based drinks and drip coffee, a few specialty options nod to the couple's heritage. The café de olla features syrup made in-house with Mexican rock sugar and cinnamon that can be added to drip coffee, lattes or the signature café de olla au lait.

The shop also serves café lechero — a specialty from Veracruz, Mexico, made with espresso and milk that is heated up in a kettle. "It’s a whole show — in Veracruz, they come to your table and pull the milk in front of you, so you see the milk flowing," Garcia says. "For safety and health reasons, we aren’t doing that, but you can see what we do behind the bar." Heating the milk in this way gives it a toasted, almost caramelized flavor that is distinctly Latin American, she notes. "I tasted the lechero, and I’m like, 'This is what it tastes like in Uruguay, too.'"
Milk for cafe lechero is pulled from a kettle instead of steamed.
Viva! Mexico
The building formerly housed a sushi restaurant, but Garcia and Munoz-Corona put their own spin on the space. They turned what was used as an office into an art gallery, and the walls are adorned with vibrant murals hand-painted by Garcia. They've also installed a bookshelf dubbed the "Murphy stage" because it can be cleared and folded down into a stage. They hope to host monthly music nights once the cafe gets its liquor license. 

"We want to be a spot where we have great coffee and great food with a Latin American twist, and a community spot with art and music," Garcia concludes.

Viva! Mexi Coffee Shop is located at 4900 East Colfax Avenue and is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For weekly specials, follow it at @vivamexicoffeeshop on Instagram or call 720-327-0267.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Danielle Krolewicz likes a good cup of coffee, a good book and a good deal — not necessarily in that order.
Contact: Danielle Krolewicz
The 2024 Colorado Michelin Guide Is Coming Soon: Here Are Our Predictions

Food & Drink News

The 2024 Colorado Michelin Guide Is Coming Soon: Here Are Our Predictions

By Molly Martin
We Need to Talk About Brutø: Should It Retain Its Michelin Star?

Food & Drink News

We Need to Talk About Brutø: Should It Retain Its Michelin Star?

By Jake Browne
One of Colorado's Top Italian Restaurants Opening Vail Location

Openings & Closings

One of Colorado's Top Italian Restaurants Opening Vail Location

By Molly Martin
Queso Showdown: Illegal Pete's vs. Chipotle vs. Qdoba

Food & Drink News

Queso Showdown: Illegal Pete's vs. Chipotle vs. Qdoba

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation