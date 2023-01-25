Support Us

Openings and Closings

Little Brazil Is Moving Into a Bigger, Better Location in Wheat Ridge

January 25, 2023 7:12AM

Little Brazil is moving out of Gold's Marketplace.
One of the few local restaurants that serve Brazilian fare is closing its doors soon, but not for good. After purchasing an existing Brazilian market called Little Brazil in Westminster in 2011, owner Kallen Marques relocated the venture to Gold's Marketplace in Wheat Ridge, transforming it into an eatery that's been a staple in the area for over a decade

But Marques had been looking to expand, and she found the ideal location for a bigger and better Little Brazil not far from its longtime home.

On January 29, the restaurant will close the doors at 10081 West 26th Avenue as it prepares to move to the West 38 apartment complex at 7333 West 38th Avenue, also in Wheat Ridge. It's aiming for a spring opening for the new location.

Fans of Little Brazil's feijoada don't need to go without a fix in the meantime, though. During the transition, the eatery will offer its market products as well as a limited restaurant menu for takeout from the space next door to the current Gold's Marketplace location.

When it does debut its new digs, the revamped Little Brazil will include additional seating inside, an outdoor space and an expanded menu, including Brazilian breakfast and weekend brunch.

The space at Gold's Marketplace won't be empty for long, either. The owners of Tennyson's popular Bakery Four are planning to open a bagel shop offshoot in the location. When it opens this spring or summer, Rich Spirits will specialize in bagels with a slight sourdough tang. The shopping center also recently became home to the third location of Esters; an Illegal Pete's outpost and Live Slow Brewing Company are set to join that facility as well, as the Wheat Ridge culinary scene continues to evolve. 
