 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Brian Rossi at the now-closed Palenque.
Brian Rossi at the now-closed Palenque.
Mark Antonation

Adelitas in Littleton Offering Curbside Menu, Virtual Tours of Mexico

Mark Antonation | March 29, 2020 | 8:10am
AA

In 2013, the restaurant space at 1294 South Broadway that had struggled as Bistro One and then 3 Monkeys Cantina reopened as Adelitas Cocina y Cantina under the ownership of Brian Rossi. Almost instantly, the Mexican restaurant gained a neighborhood following and became a favorite for its well-made margaritas, deep list of tequila and mezcal, a Taco Tuesday as tightly packed as a pan of enchiladas, and a menu that just kept getting better and better.

Over the years, Rossi added to the Adelitas family, with Oaxacan-themed bar Palenque Mezcaleria taking over a back-alley space behind the original restaurant in 2016, and a second Adelitas springing up in 2018 at 2609 Main Street in Littleton (in the former home of Merle's). During that time, we've bestowed many a Best of Denver award on the trio, including Best House Margarita for Adelitas its first year in business (with several repeats) and Best New Bar of 2017 for Palenque.

But a desire to differentiate the two businesses will soon result in a name change at the second Adelitas in Littleton.  Early this month, Rossi posted a statement on Facebook stating that "we have decided to grow and evolve as an independent, family-owned establishment and are changing the name of our beautiful restaurant. We are excited to introduce Palenque Cocina y Agaveria."

While plans to change the paint and art inside the Littleton location have been postponed, Ross promised that "our team will continue to offer the same delicious Mexican food and drink menu, incredible daily specials, special events and the excellent customer service you love so much."

Adelitas in Littleton Offering Curbside Menu, Virtual Tours of Mexico
Mark Antonation

According to Rossi, the original Palenque is likely to change names later this year, too. For now, of course, that bar is closed, and Rossi is focusing on bringing the Littleton restaurant back online. While the original Adelitas immediately started offering tasty to-go margs after Governor Jared Polis made that possible, the Littleton location closed for a few days to regroup.

This week, it reopened for takeout and to-go, with a focus on local producers. You can even order bottle service, and have a live Zoom meeting/virtual tasting with some of Rossi's favorite producers/distillers, Including the "most interesting man in the world," a fifth-generation tequilero from the Sauza famiily, Guillermo Sauza. Rossi is even planning virtual tours of Mexico.

And for fans of that fantastic house margarita, know that the "agaveria" in the restaurant's proposed new name refers to agave, the plant that's the base of tequila and mezcal, so the focus on Mexican spirits will continue at Palenque Cocina y Agaveria.

But for now, it's still Adelitas, offering takeout from noon to 8 p.m. today.  Order yours by calling 303-778-1294,

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.