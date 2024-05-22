El Chingon Closed Over Unpaid Taxes

The doors are locked at one of the restaurants on our top 100 list, and letters from the Colorado Department of Revenue taped to the door note that the business owes a total of $43,934.02 in unpaid taxes dating back to February 2023.
El Chingon got its start in 2010, when the late Gloria Nunez, her son, Lorenzo Nunez Jr., and her grandson, chef David Lopez, opened the first iteration of the Mexican eatery in a strip mall in Arvada before moving the business into a small space in Berkeley.
By October 2021, the family decided that El Chingon had outgrown the Tennyson Street building it had called home for eight years, so it closed with plans to move to LoHi.
The process took longer than expected, though, and El Chingon didn't open the doors at 1691 Central Street until January 2023. During its run there, it attracted some notable names, including Nuggets player Christian Braun, reality star James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules and Broncos players Kendall Hinton and Montrell Washington.
If El Chingon is gone for good, it will become the fourth restaurant to shutter at that address in less than ten years. The space was previously home to Central Bistro, Candela Latin Kitchen and Northside Eatery + Market.
The restaurant has not replied to a request for comment, but we're hoping this longtime family-owned business can find a way to make yet another comeback.