Brunch of the Week: Low Country Kitchen Is Flying High

Low Country Kitchen is situated right at the start of LoHi, just above the bridge from the Platte Valley. Do yourself a favor and walk to the restaurant, because you need to burn off as many calories as you can before you consume this brunch.

Chef Brian Vaughn and his wife, Katy, opened the first Low Country Kitchen in Steamboat Springs a half-dozen years ago; they opened their Denver spot two years ago in the former home of Vita, just down the street from Lola Coastal Mexican. Katy designed the homey interior, while Brian focused on a menu inspired by his childhood in New Orleans. Almost everything is made in-house, and most grains are sourced from Charleston, South Carolina; the meats come from local Colorado farms.

Most of the brunch menu comprises hearty items that are sure to keep you full through dinner.