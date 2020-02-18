 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Signs of change in Governor's Park.EXPAND
Signs of change in Governor's Park.
Mark Antonation

Max's Wine Dive Goes Dark in Governor's Park

Mark Antonation | February 18, 2020 | 7:54am
AA

Max's Wine Dive made it for five years at the corner of Sherman Street and East Seventh Avenue, but increased competition in the Governor's Park neighborhood may have marked the end for the fried chicken specialist. According to a sign on the door: "Max's Denver is officially closed for business. We have appreciated all of your support over the years."

Max's closed after dinner service on Sunday, February 16, making it the second restaurant on the block to shutter this month. Daikon, a fast-casual sandwich shop specializing in Vietnamese-style banh mi that was right across the street, closed earlier in February. But the entire neighborhood has been in transition for the past year or so, ever since Govnr's Park Tavern and Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria, both owned by the same restaurant company, went out of business.

Other recent changes include the switch from noodles to fried chicken at 701 Grant Street, where chef/restaurateur Frank Bonanno changed over from Bones to Lou's Food Bar last summer, and the addition of Ivy on 7th, Carboy Winery and Logan Street Restaurant in the spaces previously occupied by Lala's and Govnr's Park.

Max's was known for its fried-chicken-and-champagne combo as well as other hearty comfort fare along the lines of deep-fried deviled eggs, towering burgers and shrimp and grits. The restaurant was run by Lasco Enterprises, which maintains several outposts of Max's Wine Dive in its home state of Texas.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

