Illegal Pete’s and Meow Wolf Partner on a Tie-Dyed Tortilla: the Portilla

Once a small artists' collective in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf has grown into a nationally recognized attraction with four permanent installations, including Convergence Station in Denver, as well as two more currently in the works. Illegal Pete's got its start in Boulder almost thirty years ago, and has slowly expanded within Colorado and across the border to Arizona. (That state was once supposed to get a Meow Wolf, too, but that project was canceled.)



Illegal Pete's has long supported the indie music scene through its Starving Artists program, which feeds touring bands for free. Its mission to uplift creatives expanded in 2020 when founder Pete Turner

click to enlarge Turner jokes that it’s corny, but Portilla is a play on Meow Wolf portals and, well, tortillas. Zack Hartman Turner admits that while flattering, the opportunity was a little intimidating — but he didn’t hesitate to become the first restaurateur to co-brand a menu item with Meow Wolf. “It's fucking rad," he says. "We couldn't say no. It is a little risky, and it could fall flat. But it sounds fun as shit, and we're gonna do it right.”



Illegal Pete’s has long worked with Colorado Tortilla, which produces all-natural tortillas without dough conditioners or preservatives, Turner notes. In developing the Portilla’s swirling shades of teal, yellow, purple and pink, the wholesaler sought out natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables.



Once that Portilla is melded together with rice, beans and green chile, you’d be hard-pressed to discern any difference in taste or texture from Illegal Pete's other offerings. Still, “in my mind, they're the most delicious tortilla," Turner acknowledges. "I think it's probably because they're so fresh.”



They're also more expensive (the company, not the customer, absorbs the cost), but Turner thinks they're worth it. “It is an investment, but we do shit like this," he says. "We seek out really fun and unexpected opportunities that you might not think of for a burrito restaurant. There’s a lot of people like, ‘Why are they doing this? Why are they doing that?’ There are no rules. At the end of the day, it’s just all about fun.”



Initially, Turner had wanted to serve just tie-dyed tortillas at all Illegal Pete's outposts through August. “My team's like, ‘That's insane,'” he recalls. So instead, the standard white flour tortilla will also be available, but signage and swag at each shop will hype the Portilla campaign.

click to enlarge Campaign T-shirts and stickers are available at Meow Wolf Denver and Illegal Pete’s locations. Zack Hartman