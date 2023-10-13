 Meow Wolf Denver Debuts New Cocktail Lounge, Sips (With a Z) | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Meow Wolf Debuts New Cocktail Lounge, Sips (With a Z)

The latest addition to Convergence Station is decked out with trippy details.
October 13, 2023
a bar with graffiti and neon art installations
Monica Lloyd courtesy of Meow Wolf Denver
Share this:
Visitors to Denver's Meow Wolf now have a place to kick back with a cocktail. Sips (With a Z) is now pouring at Convergence Station, the massive immersive art installation at 1338 First Street, and — as you would expect — it's decked out with trippy details created by Meow Wolf's team of artists.

"As you come into the building downstairs, you're entering QDOT, the Quantum Department of Transportation, which is the transit station between Earth and the converged worlds," explains events director Kristin Hutton, describing how the new addition fits into the Convergence Station backstory. "This is like the executive traveler's lounge."

The space, which can fit around 120 people, is located above HELLOFOOD, which is just to the left of the main entrance. In fact, you peek down into the cafe's seating area from a red-hued window in the lounge. The second-floor space was always intended to be a bar, Hutton notes, but those plans were put on hold during the pandemic. Construction began in March, and the decor is a mix of street art and high-end Art Deco. There are marble-topped tables and colorful velvet chairs — there's even velvet wallpaper — along with graffiti-covered floors and marble statues decked out with neon lights.
click to enlarge a lounge with tables, chairs and graffiti on the floor and ceilings
Meow Wolf's team of artists spent four days adding graffiti to the walls and floor of the new space.
Monica Lloyd courtesy of Meow Wolf Denver
Like the rest of Convergence Station, it's filled with Easter eggs, including two sidewalk grates on the ceiling that give a glimpse into C Street, one of the four worlds that guests can explore.

There's also a small stage and a projection wall where live performances happening in the Perplexiplex room on the first floor can be streamed. In the future, the team says the lounge could be used for smaller ticketed events as well, like acoustic live music, comedy nights and poetry slams. "This was designed with performance in mind," Hutton notes.

While beer, wine and some cocktails are served at HELLOFOOD, and mobile pop-up bars are used during Perplexiplex shows, this new addition has "a very elevated cocktail program," Hutton says. Offerings include three classics — an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan and a Negroni — along with libations with names like Tears of Eemia, ‍Ariel's Sting and Memory Storm. It will also serve food items such as charcuterie boards and flatbread pizzas.
click to enlarge a projection screen in a lounge
Live performances in the Perplexiplex can be livestreamed into the new cocktail lounge.
Monica Lloyd courtesy of Meow Wolf Denver
The original Meow Wolf in Santa Fe only serves cocktails from a counter in the main lobby area. The Las Vegas location has a hidden bar called Datamosh, though it's much smaller than Sips (With a Z). "I don't feel like Meow Wolf has dabbled into upscale service in this particular way," says group and events sales manager Kimberli Turner. "I think this is a really wonderful offering that we have here in Denver."

The cocktail lounge is only open to Convergence Station ticket holders (and only those who are 21 and up can order cocktails); the team is working through the logistics of giving access to people attending events at the venue. In the meantime, Sips (With a Z) will be open from noon to close on Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. "But it's available for private events seven days a week," Hutton notes.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Philadelphia Filly Cart on the 16th Street Mall Is Closing After Almost Thirty Years

Openings & Closings

Philadelphia Filly Cart on the 16th Street Mall Is Closing After Almost Thirty Years

By Molly Martin
Moonflower Coffee Is Making Its Debut at Full Tank Food Park October 13

Openings & Closings

Moonflower Coffee Is Making Its Debut at Full Tank Food Park October 13

By Danielle Krolewicz
The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

Best of Denver

The Ten Best Places to Get Green Chile in Denver

By Molly Martin
Where Should Mayor Mike Johnston Wine and Dine Visitors to Denver?

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Where Should Mayor Mike Johnston Wine and Dine Visitors to Denver?

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation