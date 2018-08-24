Meta Burger Caters to Vegan Fast Food Cravings

Denver’s newest vegan spot, Meta Burger, at 7950 East Mississippi Avenue, is the creation of two former Native Foods colleagues and friends looking to serve a simple, meat- and dairy-free menu with low prices. Meta Burger's co-founder Michael Reeves saw that the sandwiches were always the more popular items while working at plant-based chain Native Foods, instead of the restaurant's “fancy bowls.” Reeves decided to embrace this for his own business. The result is a small menu filled with American classics: well-made burgers, hot dogs, shakes, fries and sides.

Instead of listing a ton of menu options, Reeves and co-owner Matt Coates just want to do a handful of dishes right. Specialty burgers include basics such as the Classic, with cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato, as well as amped up varieties, like the Supernova, with a tasty and spicy habanero jam, cheese, pickled red onions, tomato and lettuce.

All burgers start with a vegan soy patty designed to emulate the texture of meat, or you can opt for a soy-free garden patty. Build your own burger with a variety of toppers, like crispy onions, grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños, or add accompaniments along the lines of cream cheese, Thai peanut sauce, mac and cheese, bacon and grilled pineapple.