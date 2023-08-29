Michelin Announces Nine Bib Gourmand Restaurants Included in First Colorado Guide

Which Denver restaurants, if any, will be getting a Michelin star when the tire/tourism company releases its first-ever Colorado guide? We still don't know — that information will be announced at an invite-only ceremony on September 12 at the Mission Ballroom.
But in the meantime, Michelin dropped the list of restaurants that have received the first Bib Gourmand designations in the state, and nearly all of them are in Denver, despite the fact that the guide will also cover Boulder County, Aspen and Snowmass Village, the Town of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort.
Aurora, as expected, is not represented; the coverage area for metro Denver includes only Denver County.
Bib Gourmand restaurants offer "a meal of good quality at a good value," according to Michelin.
"The Bib Gourmand amount can fluctuate often due to economic situations in different places, so now we define it as a high-quality meal at a good value," explains Andrew Festa, who handles external communications for Michelin North America. "Generally, at Bib Gourmand restaurants in the U.S., one would be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for about $50 USD (tax and gratuity not included)."
In Colorado, the list of just nine Bib Gourmand restaurants is short compared to the inaugural lists in other U.S. regions. When Chicago's guide launched in 2010, for example, 46 Bib Gourmands were named, while there were 29 in Florida when its first guide was released last year.
The selections span different cuisines, including barbecue from restaurateur Jared Leonard's AJ's; Mexican fare from chef Jose Avila's La Diabla; and Israeli food from Ash'Kara — which, along with Mister Oso, is one of two Bib Gourmand restaurants from the Culinary Creative Group.
"I am so thrilled for [executive chef] Reggie at Ash’Kara and [executive chef] Blake at Mister Oso, in particular, but also want to recognize all of the kitchen and front-of-house teams in both restaurants," says Culinary Creative founder Juan Padró. "It’s a really, really great honor for them. ... When we heard Michelin was coming to Colorado, we were very excited by it, but we didn’t ask any of our restaurants to do anything different. We wanted to stay confident in who we are, who our Denver guests know us to be, and wanted to stay true to that. We are very comfortable with how hard we work and with the excellent quality and creativity of the food that we provide, and it’s important to stay true to that."
Other honorees include two spots that were considered by many to be potential candidates for stars: the Frasca Hospitality Group's Tavernetta and chef Tommy Lee's Hop Alley. Frasca, Tavernetta's fine-dining sister restaurant in Boulder, still seems like a likely contender for one of the state's first stars.
which Nastacha Hess started as a food truck in 2016 after leaving a career in law, nabbed a Bib Gourmand as well, and is planning to open a second location in Boulder soon. "It's very validating for my career change, and for my team and all their hard work," Hess says. "It's a really special honor, and it feels like the culmination of seven to eight years of tremendous teamwork. I'm just really proud."
Also on the list is Glo Noodle House, which opened in March 2022 with a flavorful lineup of non-traditional ramen and other Asian-inspired small plates.
Basta, one of the Id Est Hospitality concepts, rounds out Colorado's Bib Gourmand list as the lone entry in in Boulder. Id Est's Denver concepts — the Wolf's Tailor and Bruto — are among the fine-dining spots considered possibilities for stars on September 12.
Here is the full list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Colorado, with notes from the anonymous Michelin inspectors about each dining experience:
AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q
2180 South Delaware Street
720-815-5571
"Owners Amanda and Jared Leonard and pitmaster Patrick Klaiber have a hit with AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q. From the white-washed facade and neon sign to the picnic tables and white metal chairs inside, this place smacks of a classic mom-and-pop BBQ spot. The menu is equally traditional, offering a feast of properly smoked meat. Cornbread leans inventive, and trust us when we say that you want the custard-stuffed version."
Ash’Kara
2005 West 33rd Avenue
303-537-4407
"Chef Reggie Dotson offers up an exploration of contemporary Israeli cuisine, pulling in influences from the Mediterranean, North Africa and Middle East. The cooking is vegetable-forward and takes pains to accommodate all dietary restrictions (there’s even a gluten-free pita option), but there are no gimmicks here, just thoughtful, full-flavored dishes made with high-quality ingredients and a bit of extra style."
Basta
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-997-8775
"Concrete floors, cream walls and an open kitchen with a wood-burning oven set an industrial-chic tone at Basta, where family-style, contemporary Italian-American cooking is the name of the game. Start things off right with a shareable starter like burrata or the silky chicken liver mousse with peach mostarda that is sided by crusty bread from next-door sister bakery, Dry Storage. From there, entrees are satisfying, especially the half chicken. "
The Ginger Pig
4262 Lowell Boulevard
720-324-8416
"The story here begins with Chef Natascha Hess’ time as an exchange student in Beijing, where her host family taught her the fundamentals of Chinese home cooking, lessons that sparked a full-bore culinary passion. It’s clear that Chef Hess’ time abroad was well-spent: from hearty boiled pork and cabbage dumplings dressed with chili oil to stir-fried cabbage with Thai chili jam, the cooking bursts with flavor, including a healthy dose of heat."
Glo Noodle House
4450 West 38th Avenue
303-993-4180
"The location in a run-of-the-mill strip mall belies the cool interior at this spot named for Chef/owner Chris Teigland’s mother. The kitchen delivers serious flavor on the noodle/ramen-based menu. Kick off with a sweet-and-savory skewer of marinated tofu served with a miso peach jam and an almond-and-sesame candy crumble. Ramen options run the gamut from miso bacon and brothless versions to the death wish designed for spice hounds who want the heat without sacrificing flavor."
Hop Alley
3500 Larimer Street
720-379-8340
"Hop Alley refers to the original name for Denver’s Chinatown, but there's nothing historic about this sleek restaurant. In keeping with the contemporary look, the Chinese menu with Sichuan leanings features modern adaptations of classics. There’s plenty of originality and bold flavors, as seen in dishes like gai lan, a dynamic plate of grilled Chinese broccoli with schmaltz and oyster sauce finished with house-made duck salt and crispy shallots."
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
2233 Larimer Street
720-827-4158
"This Larimer Street spot from Chef Jose Avila is no fuss and no frills but all heart. In case the name didn’t give it away, pozole is the star of the show. They feature the typical rojo and verde broths as well as white, black (with a smoky char from roasted chilies) and vegetarian — eschewing pork for mushroom and chayote. It’s an impressive take on a Mexican staple. Customize the protein and opt for the tender and flavorful pork, and order a mezcal from their extensive selection."
Mister Oso
3163 Larimer Street
720-677-6454
103 South Ogden Street
303-955-0352
"It’s laid-back and lively at Mister Oso, a small but stylish spot with a creative menu and clever cooking. Chef/owner Blake Edmunds has a hit on his hands, with a second location opening in recent years. While tacos may be the main event, this isn’t your typical taqueria menu. Instead, discover ceviches, salads and dishes bearing Latin American and international influences. Everything is served family style."
Tavernetta
1889 16th Street
720-605-1889
"Tavernetta is an absolute stunner. Every detail has been considered and designed to encourage lingering and relaxing in this unique and beautiful space. The Italian menu nods to more well-known dishes from multiple regions, and the plates are refreshingly uncluttered. The classics are prepared with obvious care, as in a crostini primavera with a sourdough base layered with creamy stracciatella, heritage English peas and lovely spring greens. Crisp and fresh, it’s simple but spot on."