Mile Hi Island Grill's Custom Food Trailer Stolen

Now Frederick's friends are stepping up to show support by organizing a GoFundMe. "If you know the Fredericks, you know that starting a GoFundMe wouldn't be something they would want to do, but we also know the journey they took to finally get this food trailer up and running, and we feel it is only right we try to help them out in any way we can," writes organizer Mena Velasco.
Over $11,000 and counting was raised in just 24 hours. But a new trailer is expected to cost between $60,000 and $80,000, and Frederick has already had to cancel events — and that's putting a strain on what is now his family's main source of income.
The Hawaii native left his longtime position in the federal prison system to start Mile Hi Island Grill, which specializes in fare from his home state such as kalua pork and poke bowls.
"Mile HI Island Grill will continue to do catering and we will post any pop-up sales on our page, while we work on getting the business back on the road," reads a Facebook post.
In the meantime, the family is hoping that someone will spot the trailer and report it to 911.
But that could be a tall order.