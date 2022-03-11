Using His Grandmother's Recipe, Mizuna Chef Offering Pierogi To-Go Dinner to Support Ukraine

This isn't Mizuna executive chef Adam Samokishyn's first time making pierogi, but "I think the most I've ever made before this was like thirty, max, just for my family," he says. Now, though, he's hoping to make up to 2,000 for a pierogi dinner to go on March 16 that will benefit José Andrés's World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their home country.
Samokishyn's grandparents on his father's side were born and raised in Ukraine and immigrated to New York in the early 1960s. The chef grew up eating Ukrainian food made by his baba (the Ukrainian word for grandmother). "She had to cook because my grandfather refused to eat in other restaurants, because her cooking, to him, was better," he remembers.
Marlene is joining her son in the Mizuna kitchen to help make the pierogi. "She's going to help me pretty much every day until the to-go happens," Samokishyn says, noting that it's their first time cooking together in a professional kitchen.
The idea for the fundraiser was sparked by Mizuna bar manager Josh Paul, who was inspired by the viral video of a Ukrainian grandmother who confronted a Russian soldier, handed him sunflower seeds and told him to put them in his pocket so they could grow when he dies. Sunflowers are Ukraine's national flower.
The concept of creating a special sunflower-themed cocktail grew into the to-go dinner. "Let's take it as far as we can take it," Samokishyn says of this effort to support "a group of people that don't deserve what they're going through."
Also comforting: seeing José Andrés feeding those in need. "Chefs all over the world are giving to World Central Kitchen. ... It's really cool to see the impact that José Andrés has had in that community. And to have him be boots on the ground, actually in Ukraine doing it and not just being a face behind a concept, is absolutely incredible."
The Mizuna meal, which feeds two, is $100 and includes pierogi filled with potatoes and farmer's cheese along with all the fixings (sour cream, butter and caramelized onions), salad with prosciutto vinaigrette, borscht and housemade pastries. You can also add on the Sunflower Babushka cocktail for $25. Half of the proceeds from the to-go dinner will be donated directly to World Central Kitchen; it is available now for pre-order.
After the March 16 benefit, the Sunflower Babushka cocktail will be available for at least a month on the regular menu at Mizuna, as will the pierogi, as the pasta course for the restaurant's tasting menu. There will also be QR codes posted at Mizuna so guests can donate directly to World Central Kitchen.
"I have a certain set of skills, and using that set of skills to help people that actually need it is something that's huge for me," Samokishyn concludes. "If you have the means to help, you help."
Mizuna is located at 225 East Seventh Avenue and is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit mizunadenver.com.