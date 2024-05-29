 Moon Raccoon Baking Co. Announced Plans for Denver Retail Storefront | Westword
Moon Raccoon Baking Co. Announces Plans for Retail Storefront

It's been a hit at farmer's markets but now Kate Lange and Zoe Deutsch are ready to take their business to the next level.
May 29, 2024
Zoe Deutsch (left) and Kate Lange founded Moon Racoon Baking Co. in 2020.
Zoe Deutsch (left) and Kate Lange founded Moon Racoon Baking Co. in 2020.

"We're just really grateful to the greater Denver community for seeing what we're doing and supporting it," says Zoe Deutsch, who co-owns Moon Raccoon Baking Co. with Kate Lange. "We've been working out of a commissary kitchen for three years and we've outgrown the capacity of the ovens, and we want to extend our availability beyond farmers' markets."

In order to grow the business, Deutsch and Lange have launched an investment campaign through Honeycomb Credit with the goal of building a new production kitchen and securing a retail space that they'll share with another farmers' market favorite, Sfoglina Handmade Pasta.

Both businesses were pandemic startups, and both have a focus on using local grains. Sfoglina owner Jesse Albertini "has been a dear friend and market-mate for years," Deutsch says. "We were always talking about having all the local grains under one roof."

Now that dream is one step closer to reality. As of May 29, the Honeycomb campaign has raised $19,000, with a target of reaching $60,000 to $140,000 by early July. "It's a way for our community to invest in our startup funds and grow their money as we grow," Lange explains. "It's $100 minimum to invest and a 13 percent interest rate over five years."
click to enlarge woman posing behind bags of pasta
Jesse Albertini, owner of Sfoglina.
Jesse Albertini
"We figured small businesses like ours have a lot of trouble getting traditional funding from banks, so this is a way for people who believe in us to put their money where their values are," Deutsch adds.

They hope to open their new facility in Sunnyside next spring. In the meantime, Moon Raccoon will continue its farmers' market schedule so that fans can visit all summer long for a fix of its creative pastries, which include items like brownie-stuffed whole grain croissants and Space Snickers, a meringue cookie filled with chocolate and peanuts that is baked to create a crunchy outside and gooey center.

Moon Raccoon is also known for dishing up unexpected savory creations, and often collaborates with other small local businesses on items like Lottie's Meats sausage rolls and everything bagel danishes topped with scallion cream cheese and tomatoes from Croft Family Farm. "We like to support our friends whenever we can," Deutsch says. "We just want to help uplift everyone we possibly can — lots of people did that for us when we were coming up. ... The small business community in Denver in general is just so supportive."
a variety of pastries lined up.
Moon Raccoon uses whole, local grains for its pastries.
Moon Raccoon Baking Co.
Working the market circuit has "been so awesome. It's been super valuable to make those connections — everyone's businesses were just little babies, and now we get to watch everyone growing up," Lange adds. "To have that community of people who in many ways are going through the same struggles, having that sounding board, it's amazing."

When the retail store opens, it will be stocked with Sfogilina's dried pasta, and plans include a refrigerator case for fresh pasta and sausages, too. Moon Raccoon fans can expect more of the pastries that have become favorites over the years, plus a few surprises. "We've got a lot of tricks up our sleeves, things that don't do well in the sun at the farmers' markets," Deutsch notes.

Even as the brick-and-mortar plans take shape, Lange says, "We hope to see people out at the markets. And if they have questions about investing, we're big on transparency."

"We couldn't do this without our community of customers and small business owners — just everyone that's ever come into contact with us," Deutsch concludes.

Moon Raccoon Baking Co. can be found at the City Park and Boulder farmers' markets on Saturdays and the Parker and Highland markets on Sundays. For more information, visit moonraccoonbakingcompany.com.
