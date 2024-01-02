The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in 2024

We've just come off a huge year in the local dining scene that included the release of the state's first Michelin Guide and the debut of nearly 300 new restaurants and bars in the metro area. While our favorites of the bunch are now dishing up everything from fine-dining takes on Ukrainian fare to birria tacos to Japanese small plates, we're already hungry for what's to come in the new year.
Here are the ten upcoming restaurants we're most excited about, in alphabetical order:
Blackbelly Market
4324 West 41st Avenue
blackbelly.com
Projected opening: Late February
After winning season five of Top Chef, Hosea Rosenberg debuted Blackbelly in Boulder in 2014. Since then, he's added another Boulder eatery, Santo; racked up more accolades, including a Michelin green star for sustainability; and, most recently, expanded Blackbelly's original location with a bigger market and private dining spaces. Now he's making his first professional move into Denver, with a second Blackbelly Market set to take over the Il Porcellino Salumi space on Tennyson Street. Along with cured meats from butcher Kelly Kawachi — an award winner herself — this Blackbelly will dish out a full lunch menu as well as those breakfast burritos that have amassed a cult following in Boulder over the years.
921 Pearl Street, Boulder
cburgerco.com
Projected opening: April
For over a decade, Bryan Dayton's Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality has brought some big hits to the local scene, including Oak at Fourteenth, Corrida, Brider, Bellota and the now-closed Acorn. In 2023, Dayton turned his attention to burgers, introducing C Burger as a kiosk inside Sanitas Brewing in Englewood, where it's focused on using regenerative, organic and local meat. This year, he'll double down on that concept with a brick-and-mortar home for C Burger in Boulder, which will also house the retro-modern C Bar, with a cocktail program created by award-winning master mixologist Diego Baud. There will also be snacks and small plates from chef/partner Samuel McCandless.
1433 17th Street
churchandunion.com
Projected opening: June
This is an opening we've been anticipating since 2021, when Alejandro Torio, one of the three owners of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based 5th Street Group, hinted at a Mile High location coming in a social media post. In 2023, we learned more about the plans, and now we have an actual opening date to put on the calendar. This will be the fourth Church and Union from Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch and chef Adam Hodgson, who over the past decade have opened outposts in North and South Carolina, as well as Tennessee; one is also planned for Miami. The Denver location will have plenty of Mile High-specific touches and will serve a seasonal New American lineup.
2801 Walnut Street
Projected opening: Early 2024
Barcelona Wine Bar has locations in ten states plus Washington, D.C.; since 2018, its sole Colorado spot in RiNo has been a popular stop for vino and tapas. Now the group behind Barcelona will introduce a brand-new concept in the same neighborhood. Named for the Mediterranean island, Corsica will serve coastal French- and Italian-inspired shareable plates as well as wine, cocktails and aperitifs in a reclaimed warehouse space that will include a central bar and dining room, private dining options and a streetside patio. The outside of the building is already decked out with a colorful mural by artist Keya Tama that was created during the 2023 Denver Walls festival.
4200 West 17th Avenue
instagram.com/gusto_denver
Projected opening: Late January
Chef and restaurateur Lon Symensma is behind hits like ChoLon (famed for its French onion soup dumplings), Bistro LeRoux and YumCha. This year, he'll add a third ChoLon outpost in the twelve-story Lakehouse condo building next to Sloan's Lake. That's where he'll also debut his new concept, Gusto, which will serve Italian fare. A recent sneak peek included items like melted leek focaccia, Carbonara-ncini Balls, and wild boar lasagna.
2030 East 28th Avenue
instagram.com/luchador.foodtruck
Projected opening: TBD
Originally from Mexico City, chef Zuri Resendiz has been honing his culinary skills in Denver for years. He worked under Elise Wiggins at Panzano, sticking with her when she opened Cattivella, then leaving for a stint as executive chef at Shanahan's Steakhouse. In 2022, he decided to pursue something new, launching a food truck called Luchador with a focus on regional Mexican fare. Recently, he secured a brick-and-mortar home in Whittier for Luchador; he plans to open the restaurant while still running the truck and making regular appearances on Food Network shows. Look for his next small-screen moment in February.
1350 40th Street
Projected opening: TBD
Culinary Creative is one of the city's hottest restaurant groups, and its plans for 2024 include teaming up with ultra-talented Portland-based chef Carlo Lamagna on Magna Kainan, which will focus on Filipino fare. The metro area only has a few options for that cuisine, including Manila Bay in Aurora, which is set to close on January 25. At Kainan (which means "eatery" in Tagalog), Lamagna says, he will use recipes from his relatives and educate diners about traditional Filipino dishes.
3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood
instagram.com/osteria.alberico
Projected opening: Spring
The award-winning Frasca Hospitality group is bringing its next venture to a former Patxi's location in Englewood. It's a somewhat unexpected choice, but less so when you consider what came before. Osteria Alberico will be the sister concept of Pizzeria Alberico, the rebranded take on the original Pizzeria Locale. That fast-casual concept was eventually sold to Chipotle, which opted to shutter all remaining locations last year. Frasca always maintained the original, though; now it will bring favorites like Napoletana-style pizza — plus rustic pastas, rotating proteins and a full bar — to this Denver suburb hungry for more restaurant options.
10081 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
instagram.com/richspiritbagels
Projected opening: January
Rosenberg's upped the bagel game in Denver when it opened in 2014; last year, Call Your Mother did the same when it brought three outposts to the Mile High. Now 2024 is looking to be a very good year for local bagel fans. Bakery Four owner Shawn Bergin originally announced plans to open a standalone bagel shop in Wheat Ridge in late 2022, with the goal of opening by the following spring or summer. As with many new eateries, though, delays pushed the timeline back. But now the debut of Rich Spirit is so close, we can almost taste the carefully crafted carb treats. It will offer four to five bagel flavors each day, along with several cream cheese and butter options. Also coming later this year: Odell’s Bagel, in the former Denver Bread Company location.
2200 Larimer Street
wonderyard.com
Projected opening: February
Lotus Concepts, the group headed by longtime nightlife and hospitality pro Francois Safieddine, currently owns and operates multiple locations of My Neighbor Félix and ViewHouse. Wonderyard Garden + Table is a brand-new indoor/outdoor concept from Lotus inspired by The Secret Garden and The Great Gatsby that is coming to the Ballpark neighborhood, where it will occupy a Victorian-era two-story building. That renovated building will be decked out with birdcage booths, teacup tables and a repurposed turntable “carousel" that will offer guests a 360-degree view of the tented garden area filled with live plants. It sounds like a whimsical addition to a part of town known best for bro-heavy crowds, and we're looking forward to seeing how it fits in.