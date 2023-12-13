Chef Zuri Resendiz Is Bringing Mexican Concept Luchador to Whittier

The fans and followers of Zuri Resendiz's food truck, Luchador, will soon be able to find the chef and his fare in a permanent space in the Whittier neighborhood.
Luchador, which serves creative tacos as well as traditional Mexican platters, will open at 2030 East 28th Avenue next year. The space was most recently home to 3 Sons BBQ and was once part of M&D's Cafe, a legendary joint that served barbecue for over thirty years.
The food truck will be making appearances in the area before the brick-and-mortar eatery opens, starting on Friday, December 15, when it will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the new space. It will also be at Ephemeral Rotating Taproom on Wednesday, December 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Panzano, and eventually became her chef de cuisine after she opened Cattivella. He's also appeared on the Food Network's Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games and Supermarket Stakeout. In 2021, he became executive chef at Shanahan's Steakhouse, a role he left last year in order to launch Luchador.
The truck made its debut in June 2022. Resendiz will continue to dish out selections from the current menu at his new location, along with rotating specials inspired by regions of Mexico. He'll also offer some higher-end tacos, including an octopus al pastor and a chilango taco made with Angus ribeye that will be roasted in-house, sliced and served on a tortilla with guacamole, nopales salad and nutty salsa macha.
Opening a restaurant was always a possibility, but "I just didn't know it would happen so fast," Resendiz says. "I don't want to wait until I'm older. I have the energy now, and I really want to enjoy my ride as I open the restaurant."
Resendiz's time at Cattivella was the catalyst for choosing Whittier as a place for his first permanent restaurant. Cattivella is in Central Park, just five miles from Whittier; Resendiz thinks that many of his patrons at that restaurant and his truck's followers live nearby and will become regulars at Luchador.
He's currently working on the buildout as well as the menu. Resendiz says he hopes to be able to seat 20 to 28 diners; the space will also have a full bar that will specialize in tequila, mezcal and pisco drinks. He hasn't determined if there will be counter service or a waitstaff; right now, he's planning on a hybrid to start. "We'll see how the vibe goes. I'm ready to do both," he says.
Resendiz will keep the food truck rolling as well, and he also plans to continue appearing on the Food Network. "As long as they keep calling, I'm going to be in!" he shares, adding that viewers will be able to catch him on television in February — though he can't say on which show just yet.
Luchador will open at 2030 East 28th Avenue in spring 2024. For more information and to track the food truck, follow Luchador on Instagram @luchador.foodtruck.