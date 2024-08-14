 Mountain Sun Group Closing Under the Sun in Boulder | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mountain Sun Group Closing Under the Sun in Boulder

The news comes just two months after it reopened Vine Street in Denver following a four-year hiatus.
August 14, 2024
Under the Sun has been serving pies in Boulder since 2013.
Under the Sun has been serving pies in Boulder since 2013. Under the Sun/Facebook

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$9,700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As Denver pizza fans mourn the imminent loss of Benny Blanco's, which is set to close its longtime Capitol Hill location at the end of August, Boulder is losing a pizza favorite, too.

Under the Sun, which is part of the Mountain Sun group of restaurants, just announced that its last day will be Saturday, August 17.

The August 14 social media post reads: "This decision was not made lightly, and after much reflection and consideration, we have come to the difficult conclusion that continuing our operations is no longer sustainable. We share in the sadness that this news may bring to the Boulder Community.

"Over the years, Under the Sun has been more than just a pub and pizza place; it has been a gathering space for friends, families, and neighbors. We have had the privilege of getting to know so many of you — celebrating milestones, comforting you during tough times, and simply sharing laughter over a delicious pint and pizza. Please know that despite our best efforts to adapt to the challenges we faced, we believe that closing our doors is the most responsible course of action at this time. We believe that this decision will ultimately strengthen the Mountain Sun Pubs, allowing us to focus our resources and energy on enhancing the experiences at our other locations."

Those other outposts include the flagship Mountain Sun and Southern Sun in Boulder, Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse in Longmont, and the recently reopened Vine Street in Denver.

The post concludes: "Now more than ever, your support for locally-owned restaurants is crucial. Please make it a priority to dine out and strengthen our community during these challenging economic times. Rest assured, we have found positions for all our staff at our other locations, so you’ll still see your favorite team members at Southern Sun or Mountain Sun. The Under the Sun space will remain available for private parties, meetings, and special events."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Capitol Hill Pizza Staple Benny Blanco's Closing After 24 Years

Openings & Closings

Capitol Hill Pizza Staple Benny Blanco's Closing After 24 Years

By Molly Martin
Denver's Newest Festival Is a Three-Day Celebration of Japan

Events

Denver's Newest Festival Is a Three-Day Celebration of Japan

By Chris Marhevka
Reader: Elway's Time in Cherry Creek Has Come...and Gone

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Elway's Time in Cherry Creek Has Come...and Gone

By Westword Readers
Father-and-Son Team Building Large New Brewery With Rooftop Deck in Littleton

Beer

Father-and-Son Team Building Large New Brewery With Rooftop Deck in Littleton

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation