Mountain Sun Group Closing Under the Sun in Boulder

As Denver pizza fans mourn the imminent loss of Benny Blanco's, which is set to close its longtime Capitol Hill location at the end of August, Boulder is losing a pizza favorite, too.
Under the Sun, which is part of the Mountain Sun group of restaurants, just announced that its last day will be Saturday, August 17.
The August 14 social media post reads: "This decision was not made lightly, and after much reflection and consideration, we have come to the difficult conclusion that continuing our operations is no longer sustainable. We share in the sadness that this news may bring to the Boulder Community.
"Over the years, Under the Sun has been more than just a pub and pizza place; it has been a gathering space for friends, families, and neighbors. We have had the privilege of getting to know so many of you — celebrating milestones, comforting you during tough times, and simply sharing laughter over a delicious pint and pizza. Please know that despite our best efforts to adapt to the challenges we faced, we believe that closing our doors is the most responsible course of action at this time. We believe that this decision will ultimately strengthen the Mountain Sun Pubs, allowing us to focus our resources and energy on enhancing the experiences at our other locations."
Those other outposts include the flagship Mountain Sun and Southern Sun in Boulder, Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse in Longmont, and the recently reopened Vine Street in Denver.
The post concludes: "Now more than ever, your support for locally-owned restaurants is crucial. Please make it a priority to dine out and strengthen our community during these challenging economic times. Rest assured, we have found positions for all our staff at our other locations, so you’ll still see your favorite team members at Southern Sun or Mountain Sun. The Under the Sun space will remain available for private parties, meetings, and special events."