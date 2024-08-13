Capitol Hill Pizza Staple Benny Blanco's Closing After 24 Years

In a statement announcing the news, owners Mike and Holly Martinez write:
After 24 incredible years, it is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of Benny Blanco's Capitol Hill location. This decision was not made lightly, and the thought of saying goodbye to the place we've called home for so long is truly devastating. Our little corner of Cap Hill has been more than just a pizzeria; it's been a gathering spot, a late-night refuge, and a place where countless memories were made. The relationships we've built with our loyal customers and the bonds formed with our amazing team members over the years are something we will always cherish.Benny Blanco's is the latest go-to restaurant closing announcement — other recent bombshells include the upcoming end of Stoic & Genuine at Union Station and the shuttering of Elway's in Cherry Creek (at least at its current location), as well as the closure of the D Bar in Uptown on August 4.
We cannot express enough how much we love and appreciate everyone who has supported us throughout this journey. From our regulars who have been with us since the beginning, to those who discovered us along the way, your support has meant the world to us. You've made Benny Blanco's a part of your lives, and for that, we are eternally grateful. To our incredible staff, both past and present, we thank you for your hard work, dedication, and passion. It’s because of you that Benny Blanco’s became what it is today—a beloved staple in the community.
As we prepare to close our doors on August 31st, we are filled with mixed emotions. While it’s hard to say goodbye, we are also excited for what lies ahead. Our journey isn’t over; it’s simply evolving. We look forward to continuing to serve you at our new location in Arvada, where we hope to create new memories and continue the legacy that began here in Capitol Hill. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being a part of Benny Blanco’s family. We will miss this chapter dearly, but we are hopeful for the future.
As operating costs continue to increase (minimum wage will rise again in January), restaurants in Denver are feeling the crunch. While plenty of new eateries are still opening, well-worn favorites like Benny Blanco's cannot be duplicated. We'll miss this slice of the Bronx!