Moxie Bread Co. Opens Second Location

One of the best bakeries in Colorado has called Louisville home for the past five years, but expansion is bringing its breads and pastries to a wider audience. Moxie Bread Co. just opened a new shop at 4593 Broadway in Boulder.

Baker Andy Clark launched his small-town bakery and cafe at 641 Main Street in Louisville in 2015 after a career at Whole Foods and Izzio Bakery. Moxie specializes in naturally leavened rustic breads and difficult French pastries such as croissants and kouign amann, as well as espresso drinks, sandwiches and other cafe fare. The new Moxie will have a smaller menu to start with, with breads, pastries and other baked goods made in Louisville and brought in fresh each morning.

Clark says the Boulder shop will also stock fresh milled grains and other baking supplies for home cooks. An online store has been added to Moxie's website so you can order and pay before you pick up breads, brownies, cookies, muffins and even yeast and cookie dough, when they're in stock. Clark is also sharing jars of his sourdough starter for free. Because of the current coronavirus restrictions, the shop is limiting customers to one person at a time inside and requesting that social distancing be maintained if a line forms outside.

Extra space at the back of the new shop has been dedicated to an expanded milling operation, so local and biodynamic heirloom grains are a big part of the opening, and the shop will also supply fresh flour to the Louisville bakery.

Since opening, Moxie has earned recognition outside of Colorado, landing on Bon Appétit's list of the five best new bakeries in the U.S. in 2016, and Clark earned James Beard Award nominations for Best Baker in 2018 and 2019. Moxie Bread Co. North Boulder is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.