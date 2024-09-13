Moya's Tacos Unveils New Trailer and Menu Items



More space on the new trailer means Moya's Taco has been able to expand its menu. "We started with tacos —

al pastor, fajitas and elote tacos. Now we're doing tacos, quesadillas and salads," Moya notes. "So it's still kind of a pretty short little menu, but everything's perfected, everything's great. It's straight to the point and easy to order." After all, simplicity is key when serving a late-night crowd at breweries and bars. "We deal with a lot of drunk people working at bars and breweries, so we have to keep things short and sweet, easy to understand."



click to enlarge From a humble pop-up with a griddle, cooler and tent to a custom-built trailer, Jesse Moya is making waves in the RiNo neighborhood. Chris Byard

The new salads use the same ingredients as the tacos, paired with dressing options that elevate the flavors. "The al pastor salad will have a pineapple vinaigrette. The chicken fajitas salad will have a poblano ranch, and the elote will have a chipotle lime dressing," says Moya.

