Ms. Marji's Coffee Brings Victorian Garden Vibes to Uptown

Uptown recently gained another coffee oasis, and this one is a bit of a hidden gem — by design. Inspired by Victorian gardens, owner Timothy Tigard decided to turn his building at 1640 Logan Street into a coffee shop, Ms. Marji's.
The shop is currently operating out of a food trailer while the full bar is being built inside. "Our first focus was the garden — getting the water fountains and plants in," says the cafe's general manager, Michael White. "That’s our major focus — creating an urban oasis kind of feel." In addition to planters filled with flowers and greenery, the team installed several water fountains to add to the ambience and drown out the noise of the city. Although customers must place their order at the outside food cart, they're welcome to enjoy their food and beverages inside.
Ms. Marji's — which was named after Tigard's mother — offers a full coffee menu with beans from Corvus, as well as burritos from Santiago's, pastries and panini from Spruce Confections, and gelato. Once the inside is finished, a full kitchen will allow the crew to cook up more of their own creations. "We definitely want to do high tea in the future, with elaborate place settings," says White. A third phase will build out the back deck.
Before Tigard purchased the building, it housed a wellness center with massage and mental health therapists in small office suites. The upstairs units still serve this purpose, adding to the calming atmosphere and relaxing feel.
Ms. Marji's is situated in a predominantly residential area, and neighbors from nearby apartments make up a majority of the regulars milling about the grounds. The coffee shop is surrounded by towering trees, adding to what White describes as a "peaceful sense in downtown," one that makes it feel like a secret garden.
As with most secrets, though, word gets out. Fortunately, there's plenty of space for everyone to find their own tranquil spot at Ms. Marji's.
Ms. Marji's is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1640 Logan Street. For more information, call 720-550-7254 or email [email protected].