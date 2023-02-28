My Neighbor Felix Centennial Opens in the Former Landry's Location March 4

After nearly two years of planning and construction, Lotus Concepts is set to debut the third outpost of its Mexican eatery, My Neighbor Felix, in Centennial on Friday, March 4. While fans of the first two locations in LoHi and Boulder will recognize similarities, this project also marks an evolution for the brand.
The new Felix is huge. It's located in a sprawling building off I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek roads, next door to ViewHouse Centennial. (Lotus Concepts owns the ViewHouse restaurants, too.) Long ago, these two buildings held very different eateries. ViewHouse took over the former Trail Dust Steakhouse, which was known for its indoor slide and for cutting ties off overdressed guests; it shut its doors in 2009.
Highlights of the decor include commissioned paintings by Mexican artist Erick Garcia Gomez, a large wall covered in greenery, and 300 lighting fixtures created for the project by Ático Decoración in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, many of which hang through a hole in the floor of the second level that was added to open up the space.
The menu at this My Neighbor Felix location was developed by chef Johnny Curiel, who joined the group as its culinary director last summer. He began cooking as a teen in his father's restaurants and, at the age of eighteen, left to spend two years traveling all over Mexico to study the food and culture. His résumé includes working for restaurateur Richard Sandoval, the TAG Restaurant Group and Big Red F, where he headed up the rebrand of Centro Mexican Kitchen in Boulder.
This opening is just the first of several upcoming projects for the growing Lotus Concepts group. A fourth My Neighbor Felix is slated to open at Briargate in Colorado Springs soon, and Curiel is getting ready to launch updated ViewHouse menus in early March. The team is also working on two brand-new concepts: Wonderyard Garden & Table, which will offer Mediterranean bites and cocktails at 2200 Larimer Street, and a yet-to-be-named steakhouse at 1525 Blake Street, where Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant was located for over two decades before it moved to another LoDo location last May.
My Neighbor Felix Centennial is located at 7209 Clinton Street in Centennial and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday beginning March 4. For more information, visit myneighborfelix.com, and to book reservations, visit reservations.getwisely.com.