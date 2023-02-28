Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

My Neighbor Felix Centennial Opens in the Former Landry's Location March 4

February 28, 2023 1:08PM

The massive new My Neighbor Felix location in DTC opens March 4.
The massive new My Neighbor Felix location in DTC opens March 4. Molly Martin
After nearly two years of planning and construction, Lotus Concepts is set to debut the third outpost of its Mexican eatery, My Neighbor Felix, in Centennial on Friday, March 4. While fans of the first two locations in LoHi and Boulder will recognize similarities, this project also marks an evolution for the brand.

The new Felix is huge. It's located in a sprawling building off I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek roads, next door to ViewHouse Centennial. (Lotus Concepts owns the ViewHouse restaurants, too.) Long ago, these two buildings held very different eateries. ViewHouse took over the former Trail Dust Steakhouse, which was known for its indoor slide and for cutting ties off overdressed guests; it shut its doors in 2009.
click to enlarge
The light fixtures were created by Ático Decoración in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Molly Martin
Decades ago, 7209 Clinton Street was the location of the Hungry Dutchman and its iconic windmill; more recently, it was home to Landry's Seafood, which shuttered in the summer of 2020. Its transition to My Neighbor Felix has been slow, held up mainly by construction and permitting delays. But now, the 11,500-square-foot space will be unrecognizable to anyone who'd dined at the chain seafood spot. With a bar that holds over 100 types of mezcal and tequila, two private dining rooms — including one on the second floor with mountain views — and eye-catching design details throughout, it has a lively, party-friendly atmosphere with an upscale edge.

Highlights of the decor include commissioned paintings by Mexican artist Erick Garcia Gomez, a large wall covered in greenery, and 300 lighting fixtures created for the project by Ático Decoración in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, many of which hang through a hole in the floor of the second level that was added to open up the space.
click to enlarge
A wall covered in greenery is a focal point.
My Neighbor Felix
A 2,200-square-foot patio will debut later this spring, once the weather warms up. It will include fountain features, cabanas and an outdoor bar.

The menu at this My Neighbor Felix location was developed by chef Johnny Curiel, who joined the group as its culinary director last summer. He began cooking as a teen in his father's restaurants and, at the age of eighteen, left to spend two years traveling all over Mexico to study the food and culture. His résumé includes working for restaurateur Richard Sandoval, the TAG Restaurant Group and Big Red F, where he headed up the rebrand of Centro Mexican Kitchen in Boulder.
click to enlarge
Steak is a focus of the menu at My Neighbor Felix Centennial.
My Neighbor Felix
In order to satisfy the customer base in the Denver Tech Center, Curiel has created options that lean more upscale, with expanded steak and seafood selections; signature items include a Chilhuacle Skirt Steak and Braised Short Rib Enchiladas.

This opening is just the first of several upcoming projects for the growing Lotus Concepts group. A fourth My Neighbor Felix is slated to open at Briargate in Colorado Springs soon, and Curiel is getting ready to launch updated ViewHouse menus in early March. The team is also working on two brand-new concepts: Wonderyard Garden & Table, which will offer Mediterranean bites and cocktails at 2200 Larimer Street, and a yet-to-be-named steakhouse at 1525 Blake Street, where Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant was located for over two decades before it moved to another LoDo location last May.

My Neighbor Felix Centennial is located at 7209 Clinton Street in Centennial and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday beginning March 4. For more information, visit myneighborfelix.com, and to book reservations, visit reservations.getwisely.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation