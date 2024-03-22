Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings Debuts in Aurora

Dumplings, dumplings everywhere. There's been a dumpling boom in metro Denver, and among the top additions is Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings.
Since debuting in the former LoHi home of the Fifth String (and Old Major before that) in October, it's quickly become one of the buzziest spots in a neighborhood filled with dining options.
In early January, it added a fast-casual offshoot in Boulder and now, its long-anticipated Aurora location is dishing out dumplings at 2495 South Havana Street.
The concept is co-owned by Jack Lu, who also owns nine other eateries: The Juicy Seafood in Aurora and Longmont, Sachi Sushi in Broomfield, four locations of Kona Hawaiian BBQ, and two Sapporo Japanese Steakhouses in Wyoming.
Nana's is the only one that focuses on traditional Chinese dim sum — which it does very well. The LoHi location is so busy, it's implemented a time limit for diners. Parties under six have ninety minutes while larger groups are allotted two hours.
Aurora has the most diverse dining scene in the metro area, so Nana's is in good company there — and it's not stopping with this location. There are plans to add a second Denver outpost as well, though the specific address has not been announced.
This is one boom that's not about to bust.