 Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings Debuts in Aurora | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings Debuts in Aurora

It's been a hit in LoHi since debuting there last October.
March 22, 2024
Nana's now has three locations.
Nana's now has three locations. Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings/Instagram
Share this:
Dumplings, dumplings everywhere. There's been a dumpling boom in metro Denver, and among the top additions is Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings.

Since debuting in the former LoHi home of the Fifth String (and Old Major before that) in October, it's quickly become one of the buzziest spots in a neighborhood filled with dining options.

In early January, it added a fast-casual offshoot in Boulder and now, its long-anticipated Aurora location is dishing out dumplings at 2495 South Havana Street.

The concept is co-owned by Jack Lu, who also owns nine other eateries: The Juicy Seafood in Aurora and Longmont, Sachi Sushi in Broomfield, four locations of Kona Hawaiian BBQ, and two Sapporo Japanese Steakhouses in Wyoming.

Nana's is the only one that focuses on traditional Chinese dim sum — which it does very well. The LoHi location is so busy, it's implemented a time limit for diners. Parties under six have ninety minutes while larger groups are allotted two hours.
click to enlarge a plate of small round dumplings
Bite-sized pan-fried Thumblings from Nana's.
Molly Martin
Whether you're dining in LoHi or planning to hit up the new Aurora outpost, it's best to go in with an ordering plan so that you can optimize your time. The online menu includes photos, which only make every choice more tantalizing. Some favorites include the truffle soup buns, the hot-and-sour soup dumplings, the jumbo crab rangoons complete with a side of fresh crab meat, and the small, pan-fried Thumblings, which are ideal for sharing with a group.

Aurora has the most diverse dining scene in the metro area, so Nana's is in good company there — and it's not stopping with this location. There are plans to add a second Denver outpost as well, though the specific address has not been announced.

This is one boom that's not about to bust.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Vine Street Announces Reopening Date — Finally!

Openings & Closings

Vine Street Announces Reopening Date — Finally!

By Molly Martin
My Neighbor Félix Lawsuit Could Shut Down Alma Fonda Fina

Food & Drink News

My Neighbor Félix Lawsuit Could Shut Down Alma Fonda Fina

By Molly Martin
Miami-Based Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Tennyson Street

Openings & Closings

Miami-Based Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Tennyson Street

By Molly Martin
Purple Door Cafe — Round Two — Is Now Open in Uptown

Openings & Closings

Purple Door Cafe — Round Two — Is Now Open in Uptown

By Danielle Krolewicz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation