Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2020

Dimestore Delibar was one of the first new restaurants of 2020.

Believe it or not, restaurants opened in 2020 — lots of them. Some debuted early in the year and were able to establish a little momentum before things came to a crashing halt in March. Newcomers Restaurant Olivia and Dimestore Delibar, for example, made enough of a splash in their first year that they made our Eat Here list of our 100 favorite restaurants published in December. Others had barely turned on the "open sign" when the coronavirus pandemic caused the State of Colorado to suspend drinking and dining at restaurants on March 17. For instance, Ska Street Brewstillery had opened its impressive new brewery, distillery and restaurant in Boulder just a day before the shutdown.

And then there was a brave bunch, including Brasserie Brixton, Etc. Eatery, the Fifth String, Chook Charcoal Chicken and many others, that decided to open in the midst of the pandemic, whether because plans had been in the works long before, or because they saw an opportunity in a recently vacated space.

Restaurant Olivia opened in January 2020 at Downing and Alameda.

While the number of bars and restaurants that opened in 2020 is well below the counts we've seen over the past five or six years, it's still impressive given the unprecedented circumstances — and it demonstrates the dedication and strength of Denver's restaurant community.

Still, the economic hardships of restricted capacity, which completely closed all in-house dining from March 17 to May 26 and all but patio dining from November 20 to January 3 in most counties, was too much to bear for some businesses. Our list of those that closed is long and doesn't include establishments like Benny's and Casa Bonita that shuttered in March and have yet to open — but say they will, once conditions improve. (We're also not including those that have gone into hibernation for now.) And more than just numbers, we've lost neighborhood gathering spots, longtime favorites and countless jobs — the faces that greeted us for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the tumultuous year that was 2020:

Avanti Boulder opened on the Pearl Street Mall in autumn 2020.

Restaurants Opening in 2020

3 Kilts Tavern,1067 Ogden Street

3 Margaritas, 519 16th Street

6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet Street, Lakewood

Alpha Charlie's Tap & Tavern, 6631 South Peoria Street, Centennial

Atost, 15801 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden

Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street

Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

- Boychik

- New Yorkese

- Pig & Tiger

- Quiero Arepas

- Rooted Craft Kitchen

- Rye Society

Baba & Pop's Handmade Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue

Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th Street

Bar Nun, 1225 Logan Street

Barquentine Brewing, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Bellota (at the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Barrels & Bottles Brewery, 1055 Orchard Street, Golden

Beau Thai, 3464 West 32nd Avenue

Beltran's Grill, 16818 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield

Birdhouse, 526 Briggs Street, Erie

Black + Haus Tavern, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker

Black Bear Diner, 14100 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Blue Sparrow Coffee, 1615 Platte Street

The Bluegrass — Candelas, 18068 West 92nd Lane, Arvada

Boba Chic, 655 South Federal Boulevard

Botellón, 1618 East 17th Avenue

Brasserie Brixton (currently operating as Brix Pizza & Wine), 3701 Williams Street

Broadway Gardens, (at Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

The Broken Cage, 2420 17th Street

The Budlong serves fried chicken sandwiches on South Penn.

The Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street

The Bumbling Bee Junk Food and Burger Bar, 1100 28th Street, Boulder

Cajun Haus, 1225 South Federal Boulevard

Campus Lounge (under new ownership), 701 South University Boulevard

Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora

Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street

Cava, Multiple locations

Charm Thai, 14648 Delaware Street, Arvada

Choice Market, 2200 East Colfax Avenue

Chook Charcoal Chicken, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Clawful, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Close Quarters, 415 South Cherokee Street

The Crab House, 3299-B South Broadway

Crave Mediterranean Grill, 1000 South Colorado Boulevard

Crawling Crab II , 3215 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Crock Spot, 4045 Pecos Street

Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road

Daikon Banh Mi Shop, 919 Pearl Street

Doña Mezcaleria, 13 East Louisiana Avenue

The Doughnut Club, 3040 Blake Street

Downpours Coffee, 1085 South Pearl Street

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

East Side King (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village

Etc. Eatery, 1472 South Pearl Street

Farmers Market LSQ (previously The Market), 1445 Larimer Street

The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street

The Filling Station Tap House, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood

First Watch, 2406 South Parker Road, Aurora

Five Guys Burgers, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard

Flower Child, 3110 East First Avenue

Fox Run Cafe, 3550 East Colfax Avenue

Frank's Food & Bodega, 5700 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Fringe Pizza, 2900 Valmont Road, Boulder

Garage Sale, 1460 Larimer Street

Gelato Boy, 4044 East Eighth Place

The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Boulevard

Good Bread Bake Shop, 1515 Madison Street

Graves Good Burger (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Happy Camper, 3211 Pecos Street

Hey Bangkok, 301 South Pennsylvania Street

HiLo an American Eatery, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Hong Kong Station, 4878 South Yosemite Street, Englewood

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 7407 East 36th Avenue

Ajarski and lahmajun are two of the specialties at the new House of Bread.

House of Bread, 2020 South Parker Road

Ideal Market and La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 900 East 11th Avenue

Illegal Pete's Park Hill, 2230 Oneida Street

In-N-Out Burger,14150 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Insomnia Cookies, 78 South Broadway

Jamaican Jerk & Barbecue Restaurant, 4611 Peoria Street, Aurora

Jimmy's Jersey Street Cafe & Osteria, 932 Jersey Street

Jinya Ramen Bar, 1720 Wynkoop Street

Jive Kitchen & Bar, 1055 Broadway

Joy Hill, 1229 South Broadway

Jubilee Roasting Co., 1075 Park Avenue West

Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard

- Sonder Coffee and Tea

- Ebisu Ramen and Sushi

- Big Wave Taco

- Shawarma Shack

- Pete’s-A-Pie

- Mr. Miners Meat and Cheese

Keto World Kitchen, 9447 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Kickin Chicken, 275 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood

Knockabout Burgers (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Koba Korean Cuisine, 1550 Blake Street

Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street

L&L Hawaiian Mixplate, 5650 South Chambers Road, Aurora

La Loma, 6361 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock

La Machaca de Mi Amá, 11809 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

La Milpa Guisados y Tacos, 840 Lincoln Street

La Rola Urban Colombian (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Lady Justice Brewing, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

The Lake House Kitchen & Tavern, 8026 West Bowles Avenue

Lakeside Pho, 4348 Sheridan Boulevard

Lazo Empanadas, 303 16th Street

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Lekker Coffee, 3460 Larimer Street

Lime American Cantina, 30 South Broadway

Little India, 3496 West 23nd Avenue

Lloyd's Tasty Sandwiches, 7512 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Local Jones took over the Departure spot in Cherry Creek.

Local Jones, 249 Columbine Street

Lost City Coffee,1373 Grant Street

Lucky Noodles, 1201 East Colfax Avenue

Luki Brewery, 14715 West 64th Avenue, Arvada

Mac and Cheezary, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton

Madras Cafe, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora

Madurai Mes, 6882 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Mango Mango, 1144 South Colorado Boulevard

Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue

Mason's Dumpling Shop, 9655 East Montview Boulevard

Mazatleco Mariscos, 910 South Federal Boulevard

Mazevo Mediterranean, 3961 Tennyson Street

MBP, 2844 Welton Street

Melted (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Mika Sushi 3, 2730 South Colorado Boulevard

The Molecule Effect, 300 South Logan Street

Mimosas, 2752 Welton Street

Momma's Soul Kitchen, 14200 East Alameda Avenue

Mondo's Pizza, 3751 Tower Road, Aurora

Moxie Bread Co., 4593 Broadway, Boulder

My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central Street

Nest Cafe + Bar, 2949 Federal Boulevard

Noodles Express, 703 South Colorado Boulevard

Northside Eatery + Market, 1691 Central Street

Nosu Ramen, 700 12th Street, Golden

Nug Nugs Diner, 4018 Tennyson Street

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Street

On & Off, 2401 West 32nd Avenue

Oregano's, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

The Patio at Sloan's, 4032 West 17th Avenue

Peyote Mexican Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard

Pho & Bar, 1600 East 17th Avenue

Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway

Pizzeria Locale, 895 Albion Street

Ponsawan Thai Cuisine, 16566 Washington Street, Thornton

Portico Eritrean & Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar, 1050 South Havana Street, Aurora

Postino 9Co, 830 Colorado Boulevard

Prelude & Post, 1335 Curtis Street

Qi-Lin, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

The Radiator Cafe & Bar, 2139 West 44th Avenue

Raising Cane's, 3609 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, 18291 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and 1190 South Colorado Boulevard

Restaurant Olivia, 290 South Downing Street

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que, 17171 South Golden Road, Golden

Room for Milly, 1615 Platte Street

Roots, 1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield

Rose's Classic Americana (at Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street

Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

The S Turn, 13701 West Jewell Boulevard, Lakewood

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, 3000 East First Avenue

Seoul ManDoo, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora

Sexy Pizza, 2846 Fairfax Street

Shake Shack, 260 Josephine Street and 5507 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Sherry's Soda Shoppe opened in Five Points at the beginning of the pandemic.

Sherry's Soda Shoppe, 2716 Welton Street

Shoyu Sushi, 3571 South Tower Road, Aurora

Ska Street Brewstillery, 1600 38th Street, Boulder

Slater's 50/50, 3600 Blake Street

So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue

Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, 8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

SoyPinoy and Thai-Kun (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Su Taco, 2124 Larimer Street

Sugar Shack Dessert Co. (at Flying Pig Burger Co.), 5935 South Zang Street, Littleton

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue

Sushi Katsu, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

Sushi Ronin Congress Park, 1160 Madison Street

Sweetgreen, 275 St. Paul Street and 1750 Wewatta Street

Seoul ManDoo is a welcome addition to Havana Street's restaurant scene in Aurora.

Taco Place, 2300 South Broadway

Tacos Al Chile (at Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

The Taco Connection, 3550 West 38th Avenue

Tacos El Metate, 2060 South University Boulevard

Tai Tai Japanese, 5078 East Hampden Avenue

Taw Win Burmese Food, 1120 Yosemite Street

Temaki Den (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard

Third Culture Bakery, 9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Torchy's Tacos, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder

Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Lane

Trap Tea, 2790 South Havana Street, Aurora

Uhl's Brewing, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder

Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, 3298 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge

V Revolution, 3570 South Logan Street

Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room, 4412 Yates Street

Vinca, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Wake & Bake, 1301 South Broadway

West Main Taproom + Grill, 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker

Whirlybird Ice Cream & Waffles, 2851 West 25th Avenue

Whole Sol, 1611 Raleigh Street

Wild Provisions Beer Project, 2209 Central Avenue, Boulder

Wildflower, 3638 Navajo Street

Wonder Press, 1540 Platte Street

Ya Ye (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Yak & Yeti, 9000 Yukon Street, Westminster

Yogis Indian, 1612 East 17th Avenue

Hops & Pie opened Berkeley Donuts inside the pizzeria at the beginning of 2020.

Ghost Kitchens and Other Non-traditional Eateries Opening in 2020

Adobo (at First Draft Taproom), 1309 26th Street

Berkeley Donuts (at Hops & Pie), 3920 Tennyson Street

Brasserie Boulder (at Cafe Aion), 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder

Chicken Kitchen (delivery-only from Choice Market), 1770 Broadway

Combi Taco, Delivery only

The Coop Chicken + Beer (at Wynkoop Brewing Co.), 1634 18th Street

Existential Slices, 711 East Sixth Avenue

F. Uzzio's Sangweeches (at Marco's Coal Fired), 2129 Larimer Street

Fancy Hot Dogs (at the Truffle Table), 2556 15th Street

The Flavor Dojo (at Rioja), 1431 Larimer Street

Happy Go Lucky (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

Hatched Fried Chicken (takeout and delivery from Chop Shop,) 3501 South Broadway, Englewood

Jabroni & Sons (out of Bar Dough), 2227 West 32nd Avenue

Kitsune (out of American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street

Little Farmer (at Urban Farmer), 1637 Wazee Street

Oh Goll Dumplings, various locations

Pablito's Burritos (in the parking lot of Abrusci's), 2200 Youngfield Street, Lakewood

Pandemic Donuts, Denver

Saucy Chix (at Morning Story), 560 South Holly Street and 8025 Sheridan Boulevard

Snacktacular, Delivery only

Taki Takos (at the Dive Inn), 1380 South Broadway

Uprooted Bowls (from Rooted Craft American Kitchen), delivery

Wing Alley (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue

The 20th Street Cafe closed after more than seventy years in business.

Restaurants and Bars Closing in 2020

3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway

12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street

20th Street Cafe, 1123 20th Street

Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Alternation Brewing, 1539 South Broadway

Ambli Mexico, 600 Holly Street

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street

American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Arada Ethiopian Restaurant, 750 Santa Fe Drive

Armida's Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 840 Lincoln Street

Avenue Grill, 630 East 17th Avenue

Bar Helix, 3490 Larimer Street

Beet Box Bakery & Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue

Bent Fork American Grill,12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

The Berkshire, 7352 East 29th Avenue

Biju's Little Curry Shop, 4279 Tennyson Street

Bistro Colorado, 675 South Broadway

Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive

Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue

Brasserie Ten Ten, 1011 Walnut Street, Boulder

Brio Tuscan Grille, 2500 East First Avenue

Bru Handbuilt Ales + Eats, 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue

Butcher's Bistro, 2233 Larimer Street

C&C Coffee & Kitchen, 4284 Trail Boss Drive, Castle Rock

C.B. & Potts, four Colorado locations

Capitol Hill Tavern, 1225 Logan Street

The loss of Vesta hit the restaurant community hard.

The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

Cinna Box, 2145 East 120th Avenue

Chinook Tavern, 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village

Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street

Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina (two other locations remain open), 2100 16th Street

Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, and 9135 East Northfield Boulevard

Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue

Daz Bog, 501 West 12th Avenue

Dead Hippie Brewing, 3701 South Santa Fe Drive, Sheridan

Devour the 303, 1135 East Evans Avenue

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton Street

El Chapultepec, 1962 Market Street

El Jaripeo, 1050 South Havana Street, Aurora

Euclid Hall, 1317 14th Street

Fresh Fish Co., 7800 East Hampden Avenue

Fooducopia, 1939 East Kentucky Avenue

Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada

Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Gallop Cafe, 2401 West 32nd Avenue

Good River Beer Co. Taproom, 918 West First Avenue

Gozo, 30 South Broadway

Great Northern Tavern, 8101 East Belleview Avenue

Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

Hotbox Roasters, 3450 Larimer Street

Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street

Julep, 3258 Larimer Street

Leela European Cafe, 820 15th Street

Leña, 24 Broadway

La Cour, 1643 South Broadway

Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street

Landry's Seafood House, 7209 South Clinton Street, Englewood

Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa Street

Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street

Lucille's Creole Cafe, 2852 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway

Mangiamo Pronto, 1601 17th Street

The Market, 1445 Larimer Street

Marrakech Grill, 2290 South Colorado Boulevard

Matador, 3496 West 32nd Avenue Max's Wine Dive, 696 Sherman Street

Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street

The Med, 1002 Walnut Street, Boulder

Mici Handcrafted Italian (downtown location only), 1531 Stout Street

Milo's Sports Tavern, 6495 East Evans Avenue

Midwestern Saloon, 3961 Tennyson Street

Moe's Original BBQ, 530 Broadway

Morton's the Steakhouse, 1745 Wazee Street

Next Stop Brew Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue

Nick's Diner, 3743 Federal Boulevard

The Night Shift Saloon, 3095 South Peoria Street, Aurora

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 1400 Arapahoe Street

Old Chicago, 1280 South Colorado Boulevard

Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street

The Palm Steakhouse, 1672 Lawrence Street

Paris Crepe, 3926 Tennyson Street

Pasta Pasta Pasta, 185 Fillmore Street

Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Periodic Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations

Pete's Greek Town Cafe, 2910 East Colfax Avenue

Pilothouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora

Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street

Proof Niteclub, 7800 East Hampden Avenue

The Pub at Boulder Beer, 2880 Wilderness Place, Boulder

Punch Bowl Social (65 Broadway location reopened this week), 3120 Uinta Street

Racines, 650 Sherman Street

Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street

Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway

Rose & Thorn and the Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

Rose’s Classic Americana, Confit and Jacaranda (at Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder

Rubio's Coastal Grill, six metro Denver locations

Sarto's, 2900 West 25th Avenue

Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap, 4262 Lowell Boulevard

Super Mini Walnut Cafe, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street, Boulder

Teatulia Tea Bar, 2900 Zuni Street

There..., 3254 Navajo Street

The pandemic made the temporary closing of Tom's Diner permanent.

Tom's Diner, 601 East Colfax Avenue

Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Tooey’s off Colfax, 1521 Marion Street

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street

Vesta, 1822 Blake Street

Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder

Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

Vines Wine Bar, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker

Vinh Xuong Bakery (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Wholly Cannoli, 22691 East Aurora Parkway, Aurora

Wild Woods Brewery, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder

Ya Ye (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Yellowbelly, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada

Zaidy's Deli, 121 Adams Street

Zephyr Lounge, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Zolo Grill, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

