Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2020

Believe it or not, restaurants opened in 2020 — lots of them. Some debuted early in the year and were able to establish a little momentum before things came to a crashing halt in March. Newcomers Restaurant Olivia and Dimestore Delibar, for example, made enough of a splash in their first year that they made our Eat Here list of our 100 favorite restaurants published in December. Others had barely turned on the "open sign" when the coronavirus pandemic caused the State of Colorado to suspend drinking and dining at restaurants on March 17. For instance, Ska Street Brewstillery had opened its impressive new brewery, distillery and restaurant in Boulder just a day before the shutdown.
And then there was a brave bunch, including Brasserie Brixton, Etc. Eatery, the Fifth String, Chook Charcoal Chicken and many others, that decided to open in the midst of the pandemic, whether because plans had been in the works long before, or because they saw an opportunity in a recently vacated space.
While the number of bars and restaurants that opened in 2020 is well below the counts we've seen over the past five or six years, it's still impressive given the unprecedented circumstances — and it demonstrates the dedication and strength of Denver's restaurant community.
Still, the economic hardships of restricted capacity, which completely closed all in-house dining from March 17 to May 26 and all but patio dining from November 20 to January 3 in most counties, was too much to bear for some businesses. Our list of those that closed is long and doesn't include establishments like Benny's and Casa Bonita that shuttered in March and have yet to open — but say they will, once conditions improve. (We're also not including those that have gone into hibernation for now.) And more than just numbers, we've lost neighborhood gathering spots, longtime favorites and countless jobs — the faces that greeted us for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the tumultuous year that was 2020:
Restaurants Opening in 2020
3 Kilts Tavern,1067 Ogden Street
3 Margaritas, 519 16th Street
6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet Street, Lakewood
Alpha Charlie's Tap & Tavern, 6631 South Peoria Street, Centennial
Atost, 15801 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Golden
Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street
Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
- Boychik
- New Yorkese
- Pig & Tiger
- Quiero Arepas
- Rooted Craft Kitchen
- Rye Society
Baba & Pop's Handmade Pierogi, 9945 East Colfax Avenue
Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th Street
Bar Nun, 1225 Logan Street
Barquentine Brewing, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Bellota (at the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Barrels & Bottles Brewery, 1055 Orchard Street, Golden
Beau Thai, 3464 West 32nd Avenue
Beltran's Grill, 16818 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield
Birdhouse, 526 Briggs Street, Erie
Black + Haus Tavern, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker
Black Bear Diner, 14100 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Blue Sparrow Coffee, 1615 Platte Street
The Bluegrass — Candelas, 18068 West 92nd Lane, Arvada
Boba Chic, 655 South Federal Boulevard
Botellón, 1618 East 17th Avenue
Brasserie Brixton (currently operating as Brix Pizza & Wine), 3701 Williams Street
Broadway Gardens, (at Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
The Broken Cage, 2420 17th Street
The Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
The Bumbling Bee Junk Food and Burger Bar, 1100 28th Street, Boulder
Cajun Haus, 1225 South Federal Boulevard
Campus Lounge (under new ownership), 701 South University Boulevard
Carm & Gia Metropolitan, 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street
Cava, Multiple locations
Charm Thai, 14648 Delaware Street, Arvada
Choice Market, 2200 East Colfax Avenue
Chook Charcoal Chicken, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Clawful, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Close Quarters, 415 South Cherokee Street
The Crab House, 3299-B South Broadway
Crave Mediterranean Grill, 1000 South Colorado Boulevard
Crawling Crab II , 3215 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Crock Spot, 4045 Pecos Street
Cultura Craft Chocolate, 3742 Morrison Road
Daikon Banh Mi Shop, 919 Pearl Street
Doña Mezcaleria, 13 East Louisiana Avenue
The Doughnut Club, 3040 Blake Street
Downpours Coffee, 1085 South Pearl Street
Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue
East Side King (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Eddie V's Prime Seafood, 5111 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village
Etc. Eatery, 1472 South Pearl Street
Farmers Market LSQ (previously The Market), 1445 Larimer Street
The Fifth String, 3316 Tejon Street
The Filling Station Tap House, 3242 South Acoma Street, Englewood
First Watch, 2406 South Parker Road, Aurora
Five Guys Burgers, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard
Flower Child, 3110 East First Avenue
Fox Run Cafe, 3550 East Colfax Avenue
Frank's Food & Bodega, 5700 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Fringe Pizza, 2900 Valmont Road, Boulder
Garage Sale, 1460 Larimer Street
Gelato Boy, 4044 East Eighth Place
The Ginger Pig, 4262 Lowell Boulevard
Good Bread Bake Shop, 1515 Madison Street
Graves Good Burger (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Happy Camper, 3211 Pecos Street
Hey Bangkok, 301 South Pennsylvania Street
HiLo an American Eatery, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton
Hong Kong Station, 4878 South Yosemite Street, Englewood
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 7407 East 36th Avenue
House of Bread, 2020 South Parker Road
Ideal Market and La Colombe Coffee Roasters, 900 East 11th Avenue
Illegal Pete's Park Hill, 2230 Oneida Street
In-N-Out Burger,14150 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Insomnia Cookies, 78 South Broadway
Jamaican Jerk & Barbecue Restaurant, 4611 Peoria Street, Aurora
Jimmy's Jersey Street Cafe & Osteria, 932 Jersey Street
Jinya Ramen Bar, 1720 Wynkoop Street
Jive Kitchen & Bar, 1055 Broadway
Joy Hill, 1229 South Broadway
Jubilee Roasting Co., 1075 Park Avenue West
Junction Food & Drink, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
- Sonder Coffee and Tea
- Ebisu Ramen and Sushi
- Big Wave Taco
- Shawarma Shack
- Pete’s-A-Pie
- Mr. Miners Meat and Cheese
Keto World Kitchen, 9447 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Kickin Chicken, 275 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood
Knockabout Burgers (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Koba Korean Cuisine, 1550 Blake Street
Kuma's Corner, 3500 Delgany Street
L&L Hawaiian Mixplate, 5650 South Chambers Road, Aurora
La Loma, 6361 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock
La Machaca de Mi Amá, 11809 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
La Milpa Guisados y Tacos, 840 Lincoln Street
La Rola Urban Colombian (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Lady Justice Brewing, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Lake House Kitchen & Tavern, 8026 West Bowles Avenue
Lakeside Pho, 4348 Sheridan Boulevard
Lazo Empanadas, 303 16th Street
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Lekker Coffee, 3460 Larimer Street
Lime American Cantina, 30 South Broadway
Little India, 3496 West 23nd Avenue
Lloyd's Tasty Sandwiches, 7512 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Local Jones, 249 Columbine Street
Lost City Coffee,1373 Grant Street
Lucky Noodles, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Luki Brewery, 14715 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
Mac and Cheezary, 7961 South Broadway, Littleton
Madras Cafe, 5422 South Parker Road, Aurora
Madurai Mes, 6882 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Mango Mango, 1144 South Colorado Boulevard
Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar, 500 East 19th Avenue
Mason's Dumpling Shop, 9655 East Montview Boulevard
Mazatleco Mariscos, 910 South Federal Boulevard
Mazevo Mediterranean, 3961 Tennyson Street
MBP, 2844 Welton Street
Melted (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Mika Sushi 3, 2730 South Colorado Boulevard
The Molecule Effect, 300 South Logan Street
Mimosas, 2752 Welton Street
Momma's Soul Kitchen, 14200 East Alameda Avenue
Mondo's Pizza, 3751 Tower Road, Aurora
Moxie Bread Co., 4593 Broadway, Boulder
My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central Street
Nest Cafe + Bar, 2949 Federal Boulevard
Noodles Express, 703 South Colorado Boulevard
Northside Eatery + Market, 1691 Central Street
Nosu Ramen, 700 12th Street, Golden
Nug Nugs Diner, 4018 Tennyson Street
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Street
On & Off, 2401 West 32nd Avenue
Oregano's, 8156 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
The Patio at Sloan's, 4032 West 17th Avenue
Peyote Mexican Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard
Pho & Bar, 1600 East 17th Avenue
Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway
Pizzeria Locale, 895 Albion Street
Ponsawan Thai Cuisine, 16566 Washington Street, Thornton
Portico Eritrean & Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar, 1050 South Havana Street, Aurora
Postino 9Co, 830 Colorado Boulevard
Prelude & Post, 1335 Curtis Street
Qi-Lin, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The Radiator Cafe & Bar, 2139 West 44th Avenue
Raising Cane's, 3609 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, 18291 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and 1190 South Colorado Boulevard
Restaurant Olivia, 290 South Downing Street
Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que, 17171 South Golden Road, Golden
Room for Milly, 1615 Platte Street
Roots, 1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield
Rose's Classic Americana (at Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street
Route 40 Cafe, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
The S Turn, 13701 West Jewell Boulevard, Lakewood
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, 3000 East First Avenue
Seoul ManDoo, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Sexy Pizza, 2846 Fairfax Street
Shake Shack, 260 Josephine Street and 5507 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Sherry's Soda Shoppe, 2716 Welton Street
Shoyu Sushi, 3571 South Tower Road, Aurora
Ska Street Brewstillery, 1600 38th Street, Boulder
Slater's 50/50, 3600 Blake Street
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue
Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, 8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
SoyPinoy and Thai-Kun (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Su Taco, 2124 Larimer Street
Sugar Shack Dessert Co. (at Flying Pig Burger Co.), 5935 South Zang Street, Littleton
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen, 1740 East 17th Avenue
Sushi Katsu, 1862 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Sushi Ronin Congress Park, 1160 Madison Street
Sweetgreen, 275 St. Paul Street and 1750 Wewatta Street
Taco Place, 2300 South Broadway
Tacos Al Chile (at Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
The Taco Connection, 3550 West 38th Avenue
Tacos El Metate, 2060 South University Boulevard
Tai Tai Japanese, 5078 East Hampden Avenue
Taw Win Burmese Food, 1120 Yosemite Street
Temaki Den (at the Source), 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Third Culture Bakery, 9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Torchy's Tacos, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder
Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge, 150 Clayton Lane
Trap Tea, 2790 South Havana Street, Aurora
Uhl's Brewing, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder
Uncle Julio’s – Hacienda Colorado, 3298 Youngfield Street, Wheat Ridge
V Revolution, 3570 South Logan Street
Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room, 4412 Yates Street
Vinca, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
Wake & Bake, 1301 South Broadway
West Main Taproom + Grill, 18595 East Mainstreet, Parker
Whirlybird Ice Cream & Waffles, 2851 West 25th Avenue
Whole Sol, 1611 Raleigh Street
Wild Provisions Beer Project, 2209 Central Avenue, Boulder
Wildflower, 3638 Navajo Street
Wonder Press, 1540 Platte Street
Ya Ye (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Yak & Yeti, 9000 Yukon Street, Westminster
Yogis Indian, 1612 East 17th Avenue
Ghost Kitchens and Other Non-traditional Eateries Opening in 2020
Adobo (at First Draft Taproom), 1309 26th Street
Berkeley Donuts (at Hops & Pie), 3920 Tennyson Street
Brasserie Boulder (at Cafe Aion), 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder
Chicken Kitchen (delivery-only from Choice Market), 1770 Broadway
Combi Taco, Delivery only
The Coop Chicken + Beer (at Wynkoop Brewing Co.), 1634 18th Street
Existential Slices, 711 East Sixth Avenue
F. Uzzio's Sangweeches (at Marco's Coal Fired), 2129 Larimer Street
Fancy Hot Dogs (at the Truffle Table), 2556 15th Street
The Flavor Dojo (at Rioja), 1431 Larimer Street
Happy Go Lucky (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue
Hatched Fried Chicken (takeout and delivery from Chop Shop,) 3501 South Broadway, Englewood
Jabroni & Sons (out of Bar Dough), 2227 West 32nd Avenue
Kitsune (out of American Bonded), 2706 Larimer Street
Little Farmer (at Urban Farmer), 1637 Wazee Street
Oh Goll Dumplings, various locations
Pablito's Burritos (in the parking lot of Abrusci's), 2200 Youngfield Street, Lakewood
Pandemic Donuts, Denver
Saucy Chix (at Morning Story), 560 South Holly Street and 8025 Sheridan Boulevard
Snacktacular, Delivery only
Taki Takos (at the Dive Inn), 1380 South Broadway
Uprooted Bowls (from Rooted Craft American Kitchen), delivery
Wing Alley (at Ace Eat Serve), 501 East 17th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing in 2020
3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway
12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street
20th Street Cafe, 1123 20th Street
Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Alternation Brewing, 1539 South Broadway
Ambli Mexico, 600 Holly Street
American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street
American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Avenue
Arada Ethiopian Restaurant, 750 Santa Fe Drive
Armida's Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, 840 Lincoln Street
Avenue Grill, 630 East 17th Avenue
Bar Helix, 3490 Larimer Street
Beet Box Bakery & Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Bent Fork American Grill,12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
The Berkshire, 7352 East 29th Avenue
Biju's Little Curry Shop, 4279 Tennyson Street
Bistro Colorado, 675 South Broadway
Blue Pebble, 698 Santa Fe Drive
Board Game Republic, 900 West First Avenue
Brasserie Ten Ten, 1011 Walnut Street, Boulder
Brio Tuscan Grille, 2500 East First Avenue
Bru Handbuilt Ales + Eats, 5290 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Buchi Cafe Cubano, 2651 West 38th Avenue
Butcher's Bistro, 2233 Larimer Street
C&C Coffee & Kitchen, 4284 Trail Boss Drive, Castle Rock
C.B. & Potts, four Colorado locations
Capitol Hill Tavern, 1225 Logan Street
The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Cinna Box, 2145 East 120th Avenue
Chinook Tavern, 6380 South Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village
Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street
Chuey Fu's Baja Cantina (two other locations remain open), 2100 16th Street
Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 2139 West 44th Avenue
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada, and 9135 East Northfield Boulevard
Daikon, 211 East Seventh Avenue
Daz Bog, 501 West 12th Avenue
Dead Hippie Brewing, 3701 South Santa Fe Drive, Sheridan
Devour the 303, 1135 East Evans Avenue
Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House, 2844 Welton Street
El Chapultepec, 1962 Market Street
El Jaripeo, 1050 South Havana Street, Aurora
Euclid Hall, 1317 14th Street
Fresh Fish Co., 7800 East Hampden Avenue
Fooducopia, 1939 East Kentucky Avenue
Four Barrel Bar & BBQ, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
Frijoles Colorado Cuban Cafe, 12095 West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood
Gallop Cafe, 2401 West 32nd Avenue
Good River Beer Co. Taproom, 918 West First Avenue
Gozo, 30 South Broadway
Great Northern Tavern, 8101 East Belleview Avenue
Hi Tide Poke, 2449 Larimer Street
Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street
Hotbox Roasters, 3450 Larimer Street
Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street
Julep, 3258 Larimer Street
Leela European Cafe, 820 15th Street
Leña, 24 Broadway
La Cour, 1643 South Broadway
Lacuna Juice & Yoga, 2590 Lawrence Street
Landry's Seafood House, 7209 South Clinton Street, Englewood
Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, 2403 Champa Street
Local 46, 4586 Tennyson Street
Lucille's Creole Cafe, 2852 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Magnolia Cajun Dining, 1446 South Broadway
Mangiamo Pronto, 1601 17th Street
The Market, 1445 Larimer Street
Marrakech Grill, 2290 South Colorado Boulevard
Matador, 3496 West 32nd Avenue Max's Wine Dive, 696 Sherman Street
Meadowlark Kitchen, 2705 Larimer Street
The Med, 1002 Walnut Street, Boulder
Mici Handcrafted Italian (downtown location only), 1531 Stout Street
Milo's Sports Tavern, 6495 East Evans Avenue
Midwestern Saloon, 3961 Tennyson Street
Moe's Original BBQ, 530 Broadway
Morton's the Steakhouse, 1745 Wazee Street
Next Stop Brew Company, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Nick's Diner, 3743 Federal Boulevard
The Night Shift Saloon, 3095 South Peoria Street, Aurora
The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 1400 Arapahoe Street
Old Chicago, 1280 South Colorado Boulevard
Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street
The Palm Steakhouse, 1672 Lawrence Street
Paris Crepe, 3926 Tennyson Street
Pasta Pasta Pasta, 185 Fillmore Street
Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, 9735 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Periodic Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations
Pete's Greek Town Cafe, 2910 East Colfax Avenue
Pilothouse Brewing, 4233 South Buckley Road, Aurora
Pour House Pub, 1435 Market Street
Proof Niteclub, 7800 East Hampden Avenue
The Pub at Boulder Beer, 2880 Wilderness Place, Boulder
Punch Bowl Social (65 Broadway location reopened this week), 3120 Uinta Street
Racines, 650 Sherman Street
Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street
Rock Bottom Brewery, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Rory's Tavern, 404 Broadway
Rose & Thorn and the Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street
Rose’s Classic Americana, Confit and Jacaranda (at Rosetta Hall), 1109 Walnut Street, Boulder
Rubio's Coastal Grill, six metro Denver locations
Sarto's, 2900 West 25th Avenue
Scratch Burrito and Happy Tap, 4262 Lowell Boulevard
Super Mini Walnut Cafe, 2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
Tahona Tequila Bistro, 1035 Pearl Street, Boulder
Teatulia Tea Bar, 2900 Zuni Street
There..., 3254 Navajo Street
Tom's Diner, 601 East Colfax Avenue
Tony Roma’s, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Tooey’s off Colfax, 1521 Marion Street
Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro, 891 14th Street
Vesta, 1822 Blake Street
Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder
Village Tavern, 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
Vines Wine Bar, 19501 Mainstreet, Parker
Vinh Xuong Bakery (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Wholly Cannoli, 22691 East Aurora Parkway, Aurora
Wild Woods Brewery, 5460 Conestoga Court, Boulder
Ya Ye (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Yellowbelly, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Zaidy's Deli, 121 Adams Street
Zephyr Lounge, 11940 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Zolo Grill, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
