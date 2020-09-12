 
Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This WeekEXPAND
Courtesy of Graves Good Burger

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | September 12, 2020 | 8:57am
If you're a fan of Lea Jane's Hot Chicken at Avanti Food & Beverage, you'll want to sink your teeth into chef Nick Graves's latest effort: Graves Good Burger, which is now cooking at Zeppelin Station. Look for an old-school burger, a lamb burger, a mushroom burger and an au jus burger, all of which promise to be big and sloppy. The burger counter is now open daily for lunch and dinner.

In Sunnyside, the building previously occupied by Common Grounds has been transformed into the Radiator Cafe & Bar, offering coffee, bagels, ice cream and cocktails, with plenty of outdoor seating.

Here's our complete list of bars and restaurants opening and closing the week of September 7 to September 13, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet Street, Lakewood
Graves Good Burger (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
The Radiator Cafe & Bar, 2139 West 44th Avenue
Snacktacular, Delivery only
My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central Street
Vinca, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street
Periodic Table Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

