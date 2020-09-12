Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you're a fan of Lea Jane's Hot Chicken at Avanti Food & Beverage, you'll want to sink your teeth into chef Nick Graves's latest effort: Graves Good Burger, which is now cooking at Zeppelin Station. Look for an old-school burger, a lamb burger, a mushroom burger and an au jus burger, all of which promise to be big and sloppy. The burger counter is now open daily for lunch and dinner.

In Sunnyside, the building previously occupied by Common Grounds has been transformed into the Radiator Cafe & Bar, offering coffee, bagels, ice cream and cocktails, with plenty of outdoor seating.

Here's our complete list of bars and restaurants opening and closing the week of September 7 to September 13, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

6 and 40 Brewery, 883 Parfet Street, Lakewood

Graves Good Burger (at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

The Radiator Cafe & Bar, 2139 West 44th Avenue

Snacktacular, Delivery only

My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central Street

Vinca, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Acorn, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

American Cultures Kombucha Taproom, 3233 Tejon Street

Periodic Table Brewing, Leadville and Northglenn locations

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.