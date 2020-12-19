Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

For as close to the end of the year as we are — and as entrenched in the pandemic — a surprising number of new eateries cropped up this week, from fresh outposts of popular chains like Shake Shack and Raising Cane's (the first of this chicken tender concept's locations within Denver city limits), to local restaurateurs adding to the mix. Among those is a new Chook Charcoal Chicken outlet at Stanley Marketplace, the third for the Aussie-style rotisserie-chicken company founded by Adam Schlegel, Alex Seidel and Randy Layman. Chook will be spinning birds starting at 11 a.m. today for takeout; order online for a streamlined experience.

On the west side of town, Knox Pizza & Tap is open for takeout and delivery (order on Doordash for now) at Knox Court and West First Avenue in the Barnum neighborhood, in the space that had previously been Los Molcajetes. And in other pizza developments, Bar Nun took over the former Capitol Hill Tavern and is also serving artisan pies.

South suburban favorite Los Dos Potrillos, which operates cantinas in Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Littleton and Parker, just launched a food truck to help spread love and burritos to a wider audience. Visit the company's Facebook page for a list of upcoming appearances.

Teatulia will close its cafe on December 20. Anthony Camera

There's closing news, too.

Bread Winner's Cafe in Arvada and Hideaway Steakhouse in Westminster both announced that they'd be shutting down for the winter, with plans to reopen in the spring. And Teatulia Tea Room in LoHi is closing its doors for good on Sunday (December 20). "Despite the brick and mortar store closing, Teatulia lovers can still get their tea fix at local retailers including Whole Foods, King Soopers, Locavore, Natural Grocers, or at teatulia.com as our consumer-packaged goods continue to thrive," the cafe says on its website.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closing for the week of December 14 to 20, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Bar Nun, 1225 Logan Street

Chook Charcoal Chicken, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Los Dos Potrillos Express, food truck

Knox Pizza & Tap, 100 Knox Court

Raising Cane's, 1190 South Colorado Boulevard

Shake Shack Edgewater, 5507 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Wonder Press, 1540 Platte Street

Restaurants Reopening This Week*

Mercantile Dining & Provision, 1701 Wynkoop Street

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing This Week*

Bread Winner's Cafe & Catering, 7311 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Hideaway Steakhouse, 2345 West 112th Avenue, Westminster

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Teatulia Tea Bar (Sunday), 2900 Zuni Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.