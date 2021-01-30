Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Hearth & Dram, the wood-fired eatery inside the Hotel Indigo, was gaining a reputation for some of the most interesting and adventurous dishes in town before it shut down when the pandemic hit last spring. The hotel initially said that the restaurant would reopen at some point, but Hearth & Dram's website now says the closure is permanent, and the hotel notes that it is in the process of developing a new concept to fill the space. Denver's hotel restaurant scene had become quite competitive in recent years, but reduced tourism and business travel in 2020 took quite a toll.

Two long-anticipated restaurants are now open, however. Seasoned Swine, which had been serving from a food truck while putting the finishing touches on its Golden dining room, began seating with limited capacity this week, and Randall's, from chef/owner Randall Borne, officially launched on Friday, January 29, after minor setbacks postponed the opening a week. Borne is serving his Cajun and Creole cuisine for lunch and dinner daily.

In Westminster, an international bakery chain is offering something a little different. Tous les Jours, a French-Asian bakery with more than 1,600 outlets worldwide, is now offering traditional French pastries along with Korean-style milk bread, bean-paste-filled buns and other cafe snacks. Tous les Jours is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Here's our complete list of openings and closings from January 25 to 31, 2021:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill, 3550 West 38th Avenue

Randall's, 3349 York Street

Seasoned Swine, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Smokin' Ace, delivery only

Tous Le Jours, 5024 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

The Urban Cookie, 2260 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.