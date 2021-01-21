Third Time's a Charm: Randall's Reopens on York Street

Randall Borne in the kitchen at Randall's at the New Climax before it closed in 2018.

The name Randall's could be one of the most recognizable in the Denver restaurant industry, if founder Randall Borne could just catch a break. Borne is launching Randall's in its third location in a decade this weekend, at 3349 York Street.

Borne has been working on reopening Randall's ever since he lost his lease at 2217 Welton Street, where he ran Randall's at the New Climax from 2014 to 2018. While that address still sits vacant and partially refurbished, Borne is finally ready to unveil the new home of Randall's. A message on the restaurant's Facebook page reads:

Barring unforeseen circumstances, we will be opening Friday Jan 22 at 25% capacity which would be 16 people including employees. With that, we will be doing mostly take out. We are excited to open after such a long, very long, process of getting things ready. Check out our menu here on our FB or at Randallslive.com. Our menu has expanded but due to COVID, some items will not be available. We want to assure everyone and our customers that we are taking all the necessary precautions during this sensitive time. We ask that our customers along with our employees wear their masks and wash their hands thoroughly especially when handling food.

Borne, a native of Edgard, Louisiana, has been cooking Creole and Cajun cuisine in Denver since the mid-1990s in various locations. He ran a food truck and catering business called the Cajun King from 1994 to 2007, then took over Marion's Lounge at 4042 York Street for two years; that building has since been demolished. In 2009, he moved into the former home of Pierre's Supper Club at 2157 Downing Street, running it as Randall's at Pierre's for five years. If you drive past that address, you'll now see only rows of modern three-story townhomes.

After that, Borne moved Randall's into the New Climax, where blues bands and Louisiana cooking drew a cadre of devoted regulars. In 2018, shortly before Randall's was forced to close again by the building's owner, Borne had said the windowless structure "looks like a strip club" and so wasn't particularly inviting for dinner guests.

The new Randall's, though, has plenty of big windows facing York Street, and the surrounding neighborhood has already proven welcoming for other establishments, including Jack Rabbit Slim's, NoLa Voodoo Tavern and Rivers and Roads Coffee. The new menu covers fried catfish, hot links, pork chops, stuffed shrimp, gumbo, crawfish étouffeée and beans and rice, among other Southern specialties.

Randall's will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; call 303-296-1874 beginning this Friday.