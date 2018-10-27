Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The Dairy Block keeps growing, with new bars and restaurants welcoming customers to the refurbished section of LoDo between 18th and 19th, Wazee and Blake streets. This week's newcomer is Seven Grand, a whiskey bar that hopes to top 700 labels as it stocks its shelves in the coming months. The bar is run by 213 Hospitality, which operates more than twenty other saloons and eateries, mostly in Southern California.

Homegrown ice cream powerhouse Little Man is making its way north with the opening of Old Town Churn in Fort Collins this weekend. Like some of the company's other projects, the Churn is a kiosk with a theme; it's shaped like a giant, old-fashioned ice cream churn.