Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August 2019

American Grind is grinding it out on South Penn.

August is always a hot month in Denver — for restaurant openings as well as temperatures. This past month proved no exception, as more than a few notable eateries lit up the open sign and flung open their doors.

American Elm, which debuted in the former home of the Way Back (and the Bark Bar before that), brought high-end cuisine to a casual setting in the West Highland neighborhood. In Washington Park West, American Grind went full brick-and-mortar after several years as a food truck and a counter at Avanti Food & Beverage. The burger bar is turning locally grown ingredients into beef patties, fries, burger toppings and even its own ketchup, mustard and mayo. And in Baker, La Loteria also graduated from a food truck to a permanent address, serving a wide variety of tacos, plus street corn, churros and margaritas.

We also said goodbye to a few of our favorites, including the Populist, which at only seven years old felt like a Denver institution. And downtown, Bayou Bob's bid adieu after serving Cajun cuisine for nearly thirty years. The ultra-cool Izakaya Ronin also went dark, but the ownership hinted that the Japanese eatery could soon resurface in a new location.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in August 2019:

American Elm is wowing West Highland.

Restaurants Opening in August*

Altanour Grill, 2160 South Holly Street

American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue

American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Street

Arepa Fresca (inside Whole Foods Market), 1701 Wewatta Street

Cilantro, 1703 Federal Boulevard

Ebert's Terrace, 4900 Himalaya Road

Fire on the Mountain, 300 South Logan Street

Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village

Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

La Loteria, 42 South Broadway

Momma's Soul Kitchen (inside the Aurora Town Center), 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

New Century Karaoke & Restaurant, 1555 South Havana Street

Next Door American Eatery, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

One Vietnamese Restaurant, 8767 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster

Peckish, 1320 College Avenue, Boulder

Rosati's Chicago Pizza, 1067 Courtesy Road, Louisville

The Roxy Restaurant & Bar, 401 Main Street, Black Hawk

Snarfburger, 2535 Federal Boulevard

Street Feud (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, 701 12th Street, Golden

Restaurants Moving in August

Pierogies Factory, from 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard to 3795 Wadsworth Boulevard

Bars Changing Names in August*

Gold Point (from Bar Fausto, under new ownership), 3126 Larimer Street

A mixed platter of sashimi from chef Corey Baker at Izakaya Ronin.

Restaurants Closing in August*

Bayou Bob's, 1635 Glenarm Place

BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood

City Stacks Books & Coffee, 1743 Wazee Street

The Egg & I, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton

Gelato Boy (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street

Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway

Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard

Las Delicias, 92 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton

Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway

The Populist, 3163 Larimer Street

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.