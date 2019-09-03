Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in August 2019

August is always a hot month in Denver — for restaurant openings as well as temperatures. This past month proved no exception, as more than a few notable eateries lit up the open sign and flung open their doors.
American Elm, which debuted in the former home of the Way Back (and the Bark Bar before that), brought high-end cuisine to a casual setting in the West Highland neighborhood. In Washington Park West, American Grind went full brick-and-mortar after several years as a food truck and a counter at Avanti Food & Beverage. The burger bar is turning locally grown ingredients into beef patties, fries, burger toppings and even its own ketchup, mustard and mayo. And in Baker, La Loteria also graduated from a food truck to a permanent address, serving a wide variety of tacos, plus street corn, churros and margaritas.
We also said goodbye to a few of our favorites, including the Populist, which at only seven years old felt like a Denver institution. And downtown, Bayou Bob's bid adieu after serving Cajun cuisine for nearly thirty years. The ultra-cool Izakaya Ronin also went dark, but the ownership hinted that the Japanese eatery could soon resurface in a new location.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings in August 2019:
Restaurants Opening in August*
Altanour Grill, 2160 South Holly Street
American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue
American Grind, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Arepa Fresca (inside Whole Foods Market), 1701 Wewatta Street
Cilantro, 1703 Federal Boulevard
Ebert's Terrace, 4900 Himalaya Road
Fire on the Mountain, 300 South Logan Street
Glazed & Confuzed, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Ichiban Buffet, 9271 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
La Loteria, 42 South Broadway
Momma's Soul Kitchen (inside the Aurora Town Center), 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
New Century Karaoke & Restaurant, 1555 South Havana Street
Next Door American Eatery, 14345 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
One Vietnamese Restaurant, 8767 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Peckish, 1320 College Avenue, Boulder
Rosati's Chicago Pizza, 1067 Courtesy Road, Louisville
The Roxy Restaurant & Bar, 401 Main Street, Black Hawk
Snarfburger, 2535 Federal Boulevard
Street Feud (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Tributary Food Hall & Drinkery, 701 12th Street, Golden
Restaurants Moving in August
Pierogies Factory, from 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard to 3795 Wadsworth Boulevard
Bars Changing Names in August*
Gold Point (from Bar Fausto, under new ownership), 3126 Larimer Street
Restaurants Closing in August*
Bayou Bob's, 1635 Glenarm Place
BorraCho Tacos (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
C.B. & Potts DTC, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Englewood
City Stacks Books & Coffee, 1743 Wazee Street
The Egg & I, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton
Gelato Boy (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 500 16th Street
Huevos Tacos, 2160 South Broadway
Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard
Las Delicias, 92 East Arapahoe Road, Littleton
Mario's Ocean Club, 560 South Broadway
The Populist, 3163 Larimer Street
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
