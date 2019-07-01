Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2019

Bigger is better, at least when it comes to breakfast. One of Denver's favorite breakfast spots, Sassafras, made the move from Jefferson Park to West Highland, taking over the former home of Solitaire to gain square footage, plenty of garden seating and a liquor license, which the original location didn't have. Not to be outdone, Bacon Social House debuted its new suburban location, complete with views of downtown Littleton and a spacious rooftop patio. And to make it a breakfast trifecta, Voodoo Doughnut launched its South Broadway outpost, with more than double the space of its East Colfax Avenue shop.

Another breakfast joint, Revelry Kitchen, closed in West Highland but will soon make a quick hop over to Tennyson Street, where it will take over where Tenya Japanese Soul Food just closed.

Food halls saw new tenants in June, with Campobaja and Norm's Deli opening inside Zeppelin Station, and Chicken Rebel taking up residence at Avanti Food & Beverage. Other restaurants expanding with a second location (if not more) included Amethyst Coffee, Cuba Cuba, Denver Pizza Co., Mici and Park Hill Sushi Co., a spin-off of Cherry Hills Sushi Co.

While closings were few, a couple of them took us by surprise. The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, one of the better beer bars in town, closed on the edge of the Sunnyside neighborhood, where the opening of a light-rail station proved much slower than anticipated. And in the Governor's Park neighborhood, Bones called it quits after a decade of serving Japanese-inspired noodle soups. The good news for neighbors is that owner Frank Bonanno will soon reopen the space as Lou's Food Bar, specializing in Nashville hot chicken.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for June 2019:

EXPAND Zomo is now open on South Broadway in Englewood. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening in June*

Amethyst Coffee (inside Realm), 3851 Steele Street

AOI Sushi & Izakaya, 3303 30th Street, Boulder

Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton

Brutø, 1801 Blake Street

Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue

Campobaja (through August 14 at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street

Chicken Rebel (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway

Denver Pizza Co., 908 Jersey Street

Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street

Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street

Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 14275 Lincoln Street, Thornton

The Juicy Seafood, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora

Mici, 11290 Twenty Mile Road, Parker

Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Park Hill Sushi Co., 4900 East Colfax Avenue

Post Oak Barbecue, 4000 Tennyson Street

Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street

Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue

Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard

Smiley's, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora

Voodoo Doughnut, 98 South Broadway

Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place

Zomo Asian + American Eatery, 3457 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and Bars Reopening in June*

Flights Wine Cafe (moved from Morrison), 7714 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Avenue

Westminster Brewing Co. (under new ownership), 7655 West 108th Avenue, Westminster

Bones will soon become Lou's Food Bar. Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in June*

Revelry Kitchen (moving to 3901 Tennyson Street), 4140 West 38th Avenue

Restaurants and Bars Closing in June*

Bones (will become Lou's Food Bar), 701 Grant Street

The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street

Shelby's Bar & Grill, 519 18th Street

Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway

Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.