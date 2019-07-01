Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2019

Bigger is better, at least when it comes to breakfast. One of Denver's favorite breakfast spots, Sassafras, made the move from Jefferson Park to West Highland, taking over the former home of Solitaire to gain square footage, plenty of garden seating and a liquor license, which the original location didn't have. Not to be outdone, Bacon Social House debuted its new suburban location, complete with views of downtown Littleton and a spacious rooftop patio. And to make it a breakfast trifecta, Voodoo Doughnut launched its South Broadway outpost, with more than double the space of its East Colfax Avenue shop.
Another breakfast joint, Revelry Kitchen, closed in West Highland but will soon make a quick hop over to Tennyson Street, where it will take over where Tenya Japanese Soul Food just closed.
Food halls saw new tenants in June, with Campobaja and Norm's Deli opening inside Zeppelin Station, and Chicken Rebel taking up residence at Avanti Food & Beverage. Other restaurants expanding with a second location (if not more) included Amethyst Coffee, Cuba Cuba, Denver Pizza Co., Mici and Park Hill Sushi Co., a spin-off of Cherry Hills Sushi Co.
While closings were few, a couple of them took us by surprise. The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, one of the better beer bars in town, closed on the edge of the Sunnyside neighborhood, where the opening of a light-rail station proved much slower than anticipated. And in the Governor's Park neighborhood, Bones called it quits after a decade of serving Japanese-inspired noodle soups. The good news for neighbors is that owner Frank Bonanno will soon reopen the space as Lou's Food Bar, specializing in Nashville hot chicken.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for June 2019:
Restaurants and Bars Opening in June*
Amethyst Coffee (inside Realm), 3851 Steele Street
AOI Sushi & Izakaya, 3303 30th Street, Boulder
Bacon Social House, 2100 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Brutø, 1801 Blake Street
Bug & Belle Bakery, 3712 West 32nd Avenue
Campobaja (through August 14 at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Casa Don Juan, 5106 Washington Street
Chicken Rebel (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Chipotle, 14452 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
Cuba Cuba Castle Rock, 6375 Promenade Parkway
Denver Pizza Co., 908 Jersey Street
Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street
Hidden Idol, 2240 Clay Street
Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, 14275 Lincoln Street, Thornton
The Juicy Seafood, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora
Mici, 11290 Twenty Mile Road, Parker
Norm's Deli (inside Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Park Hill Sushi Co., 4900 East Colfax Avenue
Post Oak Barbecue, 4000 Tennyson Street
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue
Serene Cuisine of India, 2070 South University Boulevard
Smiley's, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Thirsty 30 Craft Kitchen & Tap, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
Voodoo Doughnut, 98 South Broadway
Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place
Zomo Asian + American Eatery, 3457 South Broadway, Englewood
Restaurants and Bars Reopening in June*
Flights Wine Cafe (moved from Morrison), 7714 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 West 29th Avenue
Westminster Brewing Co. (under new ownership), 7655 West 108th Avenue, Westminster
Restaurants and Bars Temporarily Closing in June*
Revelry Kitchen (moving to 3901 Tennyson Street), 4140 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars Closing in June*
Bones (will become Lou's Food Bar), 701 Grant Street
The Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria, 3901 Fox Street
Shelby's Bar & Grill, 519 18th Street
Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway
Tenya Japanese Soul Food, 3901 Tennyson Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any restaurant or bar openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
