Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Despite the challenges presented by doing business during a pandemic, restaurants continue to open (and reopen) in metro Denver.

Gourmet Kitchen Catering has been doing business since 2002 in Broomfield, but this summer has been a bad one for caterers because of restrictions on public gatherings. So chef/owner Madhoo Seth added a restaurant to the spacious property at 1200 Miramonte Street: Roots by Gourmet Kitchen is now open and serving cuisine with international flair and elements of Seth's Indian heritage. The restaurant offers pre-paid reservations to minimize interactions at the restaurant, as well as plenty of outdoor and socially distanced indoor seating. Roots is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, and for brunch from 9:30 to 1:30 on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 720-279-0570 or visit the restaurant's website for details and reservations.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 17 to 23, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Gelato Boy, 4044 East Eighth Place

Pizzeria Locale, 895 Albion Street

Roots, 1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield

Trap Tea, 2790 South Havana Street, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week**

The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street

Williams & Graham, 3160 Tejon Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.