The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Outdoor dining at Roots in Broomfield.
Outdoor dining at Roots in Broomfield.
Courtesy of Roots

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | August 22, 2020 | 7:30am
AA

Despite the challenges presented by doing business during a pandemic, restaurants continue to open (and reopen) in metro Denver.

Gourmet Kitchen Catering has been doing business since 2002 in Broomfield, but this summer has been a bad one for caterers because of restrictions on public gatherings. So chef/owner Madhoo Seth added a restaurant to the spacious property at 1200 Miramonte Street: Roots by Gourmet Kitchen is now open and serving cuisine with international flair and elements of Seth's Indian heritage. The restaurant offers pre-paid reservations to minimize interactions at the restaurant, as well as plenty of outdoor and socially distanced indoor seating. Roots is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday, and for brunch from 9:30 to 1:30 on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 720-279-0570 or visit the restaurant's website for details and reservations.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of August 17 to 23, 2020:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Gelato  Boy, 4044 East Eighth Place
Pizzeria Locale, 895 Albion Street
Roots, 1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield
Trap Tea, 2790 South Havana Street, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week**
The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street
Williams & Graham, 3160 Tejon Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Jason's Deli, 702 16th Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com. And see our full list of restaurants open for dine-in, take-out or delivery options at our Denver Restaurant Directory.**

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

