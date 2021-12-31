Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in 2021

Despite all that, Denver's restaurant and bar scene made a big comeback. We reported on over 260 openings in the metro area — a number in line with the pre-pandemic average of about 250 openings per year and a big jump from 2020, when there were fewer than 200 new additions. The list includes a wide range of cuisines; our picks for the ten best new restaurants of the year span from a Juicy Lucy burger joint and a Mexican eatery that specializes in pozole to a retro-cool steakhouse.
Concepts adding new locations was a big trend this year, with brands like Birdcall, Los Chingones, the Post, Cochino Taco and Tap & Burger expanding. Two food halls — Grange Hall and the Golden Mill — debuted in the Denver suburbs. And hot chicken just kept on trending with the opening of two Dave's Hot Chicken locations plus a Denver outpost of Fort Collins's Music City Hot Chicken.
But it wasn't all about food. While hardly any new bars opened in 2020, this year brought a slew of additions, several of which became instant hits (and landed on our list of 100 bars we can't live without), including swanky Cherry Creek cocktail haven Forget Me Not and low-key South Broadway go-to TrashHawk Tavern. And while no new breweries opened in 2020, this year's list includes thirteen.
There are a lot of reasons to celebrate the openings of 2021, but the really stunning number is the closures: We clocked just 49. In 2020, around 120 spots shuttered, and that tally wasn't far off from previous years. But while this year's total is low, it included some big losses. The city's 24/7 diner scene continued to dwindle as the Denver Diner called it quits. Farm-to-table favorite Beast + Bottle was forced to close when its building was sold (and later demolished). It was the end of an era when legendary craft beer bar Falling Rock shut its doors. And we made it to Lola for one last brunch before it closed its doors; Big Red F is set to reopen the space as another location of the Post in 2022.
Will more spots call it quits after a tough holiday season? That's a question for next year. For now, we're taking this as a win.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in 2021:
5 Star East African Restaurant, 262 Havana Street, Aurora
A5, 1600 15th Street
A Bit Twisted Brewpub & Smokehouse, 3095 South Peoria Street, Aurora
Aladdin Mediterranean Grill, 3550 West 38th Avenue
Altimeter Coffee Co. (at FlyteCo Brewing), 4499 West 38th Avenue
Ambli Mexico, 2101 Ursula Street, Aurora
Apple Blossom, 1776 Champa Street
Awake, 2240 Clay Street
Bacon Social House, 2160 South Broadway
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, 2990 Speer Boulevard
Bambu, 2215 South Broadway
Banh Mi Station, 2439 South University Boulevard
Bar 404, 404 Broadway
Bartaco, 2001 West 32nd Avenue
Beacon, 2854 Larimer Street
Beard Papa's, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard
The Beer Spa, 3004 Downing Street
Benzina, 4839 East Colfax Avenue
Berkeley Alley Beer Company, 4342 Tennyson Street
Beyond Thai Cafe, 1030 East 22nd Avenue
Bezel, 1550 Court Place
Birdcall, 4996 East Hampden Avenue/2905 Pearl Street, Boulder/1675 29th Street, Boulder
Bird Bakery, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Blanco Cocina + Cantina, 4177 East Ninth Avenue
Blazing Bird, 12368 West 64th Avenue, Arvada and 2950 South Broadway, Englewood
Boba Boba, 6474 Ward Road, Arvada
Brockmeyer's, 6340 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Bubu, 1099 18th Street
Cabrón Carbon, 1043 Broadway
Campfire, 27883 Meadow Drive, Evergreen
Caribou Coffee, Denver International Airport, Great Hall
Carmine's on McGregor Square, 1951 Wazee Street
Cheba Hut, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Chiang Mai Thai Kitchen, 9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Chili Shack, 2690 West 104th Avenue
Chinatown Bistro, 1789 North Ogden Street
Choice Market, 939 Bannock Street
Churreria de Madrid, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Clean Eatz, 5979 East Colfax Avenue
Clove Pizzeria & Tap, 2222 Bruce Randolph Avenue
Cochino Taco, 7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
Coffee Story, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Cohesion Brewing, 3851 Steele Street, Unit 1388
Colfax & Ivy, 1475 Ivy Street
Colorado Cherry Company, 4000 Tennyson Street
Comet Brews, 5642 South Sycamore Street, Littleton
Crock Spot, 2878 Fairfax Street
Crush Wing + Tap, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
Cupbop, 3453 West 32nd Avenue and 13700 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Culinary Dropout, 4141 East Ninth Avenue
Cumin Express, 12501 East 17th Avenue, Aurora
Danger Zone Calzones, 32 Broadway
Dating Yummy, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Dave's Hot Chicken, 99 South Broadway and 1615 Platte Street
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street
Del Mar by Rooted (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Denver Beer Co., 2425 South Downing Street
Denver Pizza Company, 5455 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake Street
Devil's Cup Coffee, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Dew Drop Inn, 1033 East 17th Avenue
Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, 1946 Market Street
Dirty Laundry, 2955 Ulster Street, Denver
Dochi, 2449 Larimer Street
Drunken Bakery, 1411 Larimer Street
Dry Land Distillers, 519 Main Street, Longmont
The Dumpling Factory, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
Eat a Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
El Tejano, 1941 Market Street
The Electric Cure, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Elevat38, 5455 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
ESP HiFi, 1029 Santa Fe Drive
Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue
Famille, 8875 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Farow, 7916 Niwot Road, Niwot
Federales, 2901 Larimer Street
FieldTrip, 1900 West 32nd Avenue
Fillmore Pizza Kitchen, 3150 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs
Forget Me Not, 227 Clayton Street
Fritz Family Brewers, 6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Fusions Bar & Grill, 3001 Brighton Boulevard
Gaijin Omakase
GC Lounge, 1210 East 17th Avenue
Gemini, 1115 Pearl Street, Boulder
Ghost Donkey, 1750 Wewatta Street
Giordano's, 24 Broadway
Ghost Box Pizza, 103 South Public Road, Lafayette
Gladys at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax Avenue
Golden Falafel, 6460 East Yale Avenue
The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford Street, Golden
Gorlami Pizza (at Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street
Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
The Green Bus Cafe, 2936 Larimer Street
The Green Collective, 2158 West 32nd Avenue
The Halal Guys, 14535 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
The Greenwich, 3258 Larimer Street
Happy Lemon, 1931 Sheridan Boulevard, Unit Q, Edgewater
Heaven Creamery, 2935 Larimer Street, 299 Milwaukee Street and 6955 South York Street, #420, Centennial
Hidden Gems, 1411 Larimer Street
HiLo, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton
Himalayan Spice, 4279 Tennyson Street
Himchuli, 3490 Larimer Street
Holidaily Brewing Company, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
Hollan Dazed, 1275 East First Avenue, Broomfield
Honey Fish Handroll Bar at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar, 9280 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Hopdoddy 9+Co, 4024 East Eighth Place
Howlin Wind Brewing & Blending, 51 A Main Street, Rollinsville
I Heart Mac & Cheese, 1100 Sergeant Jon Stiles Drive, Unit #108, Highlands Ranch
I Scream Gelato, 63 Quebec Street, #109
In-N-Out Burger, 9171 Westview Road, Lone Tree, and 150 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Istanbul Cafe, 2350 East Evans Avenue
J. Dawgs at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
JackBeQue, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
Jet's Pizza, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Joaquin's Family Restaurant, 5910 East Colfax Avenue
Kardia Coffee, 2401 Blake Street
Knox Pizza & Tap, 100 Knox Court
KoKo Ni, 3501 Wazee Street
The L, 46 Broadway
La Bouche, 1100 East 17th Avenue
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street
Ladrón Cellars, 11435 East Briarwood Avenue, Englewood
La Mariposa Restaurant & Margarita House, 2845 28th Street, Boulder
Lady Nomada, 7519 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Larimer Records Cafe, 1445 Larimer Street
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, 1441 26th Street
Little India, 7352 East 29th Avenue
Los Chingones, 3541 East Harmony Road, #100, Fort Collins
Lost City at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Lucy's Burger Bar, 4018 Tennyson Street
Lunchboxx at Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street
MainStage Brewing Company, 450 Mains Street, Lyons
Mango Tree Coffee, 3498 South Broadway, Englewood
Mici Handcrafted Italian, 3707 Bloomington Road, Colorado Springs and 9275 North Union Boulevard #140, Colorado Springs
Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street, Suite 150
Milk Tea People, 1641 Market Street, Suite 133
Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, 5544 East 33rd Avenue
Mochinut, 2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
Mon Thai Restaurant, 2099 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite B, Lakewood
Mono Mono Korean Fried Chicken, 1550 Blake Street and 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street
Music City Hot Chicken, 277 Broadway
My Neighbor Felix, 901 Pearl Street, Boulder
My Thai Cafe, 2524 Federal Boulevard
The Nearby Bar, 2401 15th Street
Nelly's Kitchen, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar, 1435 Market Street
OAK Market, 233 Clayton Street
OBC Wine Project, 824 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins
Odell Brewery Sloan's Lake Brewhouse, 1625 Perry Street
Of a Kind, 233 Clayton Street
Old Town Hot Pot, 2852 South Havana Street, Aurora
Onefold, 1919 19th Street Union Station
Open, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
The Original, 1600 20th Street
Owlette, 1530 16th Street Mall
Pandemic Donuts, 2962 Welton Street
Parlor Doughnuts, 95 Lincoln Street and 5001 South Parker Road, #112-113, Aurora
Partners in Crime, 3246 Larimer Street
Perdida, 1066 South Gaylord Street
Pho 92 DIA, 6691 Tower Road
Pizza 3.14, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder
Plates by the Pound, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Playa Bowls, 99 South Broadway, Suite 115
The Ponti, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The Porklet, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, 123B, Aurora
The Post Chicken & Beer, 33-D East Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
Poulette Bakeshop,19585 Hess Road, Unit 107, Parker
Pour House on Market, 1410 Market Street
Prost Brewing, 53 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Q's Quisine, 5428 South Parker Road, Aurora
R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Rakkan Ramen, 1650 28th Street, Boulder
The Rally Bar, 1600 20th Street
Randall's, 3349 York Street
Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer Street
The Red Barber, 3770 Walnut Street
Reverence Brewing, 1604 East 17th Avenue
Revival Denver Public House, 630 East 17th Avenue
Right Cream, 3047 Larimer Street
River, 3759 Chestnut Place
Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder
The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street and 1116 West Dillon Road, Suite 5, Louisville
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery, 1280 Centaur Village Drive, Lafayette
Saigon City Restaurant, 555 South Federal Boulevard
Sawara, 1699 South Colorado Boulevard
Sazón, 6105 South Main Street, Aurora
Seasoned Swine, 15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Shake Shack, 1680 29th Street, Boulder and Denver International Airport, Concourse B
Silvia at Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
Six Capital Brewing, 16702 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Sheridan Steak House, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard
Slashers, 5126 East Colfax Avenue
Smash Face Brewing, 1941 Market Street
Smok, 327 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins
Smokin' Ace, delivery only
Snarf's, 891 14th Street, 8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village and 300 Nickel Street, Broomfield
Snooze A.M. Eatery, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport
Split Lip, 3560 Chestnut Place
The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 52 West Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Street Feud, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Stoney's Cantina, 30 South Broadway
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Supreme Chicken, 2295 South Chambers Road, Aurora
Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Sukoon, 2700 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
SweetWater Mountain Taphouse, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
Syrup, 5457 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
The Table Public House, 2190 South Platte River Drive
Taco Bar, 215 East Seventh Avenue
Tap & Burger, 8810 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Telephone Pub, 7260 West Alaska Boulevard, Lakewood
Therizo Cafe + Tap, 2890 Fairfax Street
Three Saints Revival, 1801 Wewatta Street
Tí: Cafê Ta, 30 Broadway
Tight End, 1501 East Colfax Avenue
Tikka & Grill, 1300 South Broadway
Tiny Giant Sushi, 1901 Wazee Street
Tip Top Savory Pies, 6565 Gunpark Drive, Boulder
Tom's Watch Bar, 1601 19th Street
Tous Le Jours, 5024 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
TrashHawk Tavern, 1539 South Broadway
Trellis Wine Bar, 2868 Fairfax Street
TSR, 2706 Larimer Street
Turnover Darling, 2162 Larimer Street
The Urban Cookie, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Urban Egg, 3033 East First Avenue
Urban Village Grill, 8505 Park Meadows Center Drive, #2184A, Lone Tree
Vaca Gordo BBQ, 3200 Pecos Street
Voghera Ristorante & Apericena, 3963 Tennyson Street
The Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 West Victory Way, Craig
Weefles, 8529 West Colfax Avenue
Wellness Sushi, 939 Bannock Street
Westbound & Down Mill, 2755 Dagny Way, Lafayette
The Wild, 1660 Wynkoop Street
Windfall Brewing, 14694 Orchard Parkway, Suite 400, Westminster
WingWok, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
X Denver, 3100 Inca Street
Xatrucho at Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Yacht Club, 3701 Williams Street
Yeti's Sweets and Arcade, 18068 West 92nd Lane, Arvada
Yum Yums Ice Cream, 2425 South Downing Street
YumCha, 1520 16th Street
Zaidy's Deli & Bakery, 600 South Holly Street
Ziggi's Coffee, 2720 West 104th Avenue
Alpine Dog, 1505 Ogden Street
Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue
Big Wave Taco, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
Brazen, 4450 West 38th Avenue
Broadway's, 3978 South Broadway
Budlong Hot Chicken, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street
Cho77, 1520 16th Street
Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway
The Corner Beet Cherry Creek, 165 St. Paul Street
Cosmo’s Pizza, 1325 Broadway, Boulder
Denver Diner, 740 West Colfax Avenue
De Steeg Brewing, 4342 Tennyson Street (now Berkeley Alley Beer Company)
The Doughnut Club, 7302 East 29th Avenue and 7281 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue
El Chingon, 4326 Tennyson Street
The Elm, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan Street
Falling Rock, 1919 Blake Street
Flying Pig Burger Co., 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Hank's Texas Barbecue, 5410 East Colfax Avenue
Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street
La Milpa, 840 Lincoln Street
The LetUp Eatery, 9696 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Lola, 1575 Boulder Street
mmm...COFFEE! A Paleo Bistro, 910 Santa Fe Drive, #6
Miner's Tavern & Taphouse, Erie
Morin, 1600 15th Street
Newbarry's, 2995 West Jewell Avenue
Nug Nugs Diner (formerly Kyle's Kitchen), 4018 Tennyson Street
Ogden Street South, 103 South Ogden Street
Ope 'n Bubbler at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Piante Pizza, 1350 South Broadway
Piatti, 190 St. Paul Street
Pieology, 1147 Broadway and 12073 East Arapahoe Road #140, Centennial
Revelry Kitchen, 3901 Tennyson Street
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
Shine, 2480 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Steuben's, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
Streets Denver, 1501 East Colfax Avenue
TAG, 1441 Larimer Street
TAG Burger Bar, 1222 Madison Street
Third Culture Bakery, 2500 Lawrence Street and 9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Uncle Zoe's,12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
Vinue Food and Wine Bar, 2817 East Third Avenue
Walkin Chickin, 4004 West 38th Avenue
Water's Edge Winery & Bistro, 2101 East Arapahoe Road, #101, Centennial
West Flanders, 1125 Pearl Street, Boulder
What did we miss? Let us know in a comment, or send an email to [email protected]