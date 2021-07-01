Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2021

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Somehow we're already halfway through 2021, though the scars from 2020 still linger. It's been just over a month since all restrictions around dining out were lifted in Denver, and now other challenges — like the rising cost of items such as gloves and the New York strips served at Pete's Kitchen, which recently reopened for all night shifts on weekends — are delaying openings and even forcing some places, like FNG, to close temporarily.
The last month also brought more painful closures, including Falling Rock, the iconic Ballpark destination for craft beer, and Uptown's beloved Beast + Bottle. But there's good news to celebrate, too.
Our complete list of openings in 2020 included 197 brick-and-mortars, an impressive number considering the hurdles owners and operators faced last year. We've already seen 128 openings in just the first half of 2021, with 28 of those in June alone — and there are no signs of that trend slowing.
From Evergreen to McGregor Square, the new destination by Coors Field, new restaurants are sprouting up all over the metro area. Although there are a lot of local, independently owned additions on the list, such as Campfire, Stoney's Cantina and pandemic-born Instagram hit Right Cream, there are also out-of-state-based chains making big moves, like Giordano's, which is now open in the South Broadway space once occupied by Leña, and the Colorado debut of New York City hit the Halal Guys in Aurora.
It's all about balance, though, and while we'd hate to see Denver's streets fill with bright, glowing signs of brands founded elsewhere, the fact that these companies are choosing to come to the area speaks well of this city's national reputation. But we're counting on our local culinary talent continuing to rise to the challenge of innovating and creating high-quality food that outshines the rest.
Here's our complete list of openings and closures in metro Denver in June 2021:
Restaurants and bars opening this month*:
Campfire, 27883 Meadow Drive, Evergreen
Carmine's on McGregor Square, 1951 Wazee Street
Cupbop, 3452 West 32nd Avenue and 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Unit C, Arvada
Dating Yummy, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
Dochi, 2449 Larimer Street
The Doughnut Club, 7302 East 29th Avenue
Eat a Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive Unit 103, Arvada
Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue
Giordano's, 24 Broadway
Gruvi Tasting Lounge (summer pop-up), 1455 South Pearl Street
The Halal Guys, 14535 East Alameda Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
Heaven Creamery, 299 Milwaukee Street and 6955 South York Street, #420, Centennial
HiLo, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton
JackBeQue, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
Jet's Pizza, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite 129, Lakewood
La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street
Los Chingones, 3541 East Harmony Road, #100, Fort Collins
Lost City at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder
Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, 5544 East 33rd Avenue
Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street
Passport Burger, food truck, Castle Rock
Pizza 3.14, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder
Right Cream, 3047 Larimer Street
Ope ’n Bubbler at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Old Town Hot Pot, 2852 South Havana Street, Aurora
Snooze A.M. Eatery, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport
Stoney's Cantina, 30 South Broadway
Tom's Watch Bar, 1601 19th Street, Unit 101
Urban Egg, 3033 East First Avenue
X Denver, 3100 Inca Street
Bubu, 1099 18th Street
Restaurants and bars closing this month*:
Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue
Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue
Falling Rock, 1919 Blake Street
Morin, 1600 15th Street
Uncle Zoe's,12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora
Vinue Food and Wine Bar, 2817 East Third Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously included on an opening-and-closing list.
Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.