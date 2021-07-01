Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in June 2021

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Somehow we're already halfway through 2021, though the scars from 2020 still linger. It's been just over a month since all restrictions around dining out were lifted in Denver, and now other challenges — like the rising cost of items such as gloves and the New York strips served at Pete's Kitchen, which recently reopened for all night shifts on weekends — are delaying openings and even forcing some places, like FNG, to close temporarily.

The last month also brought more painful closures, including Falling Rock, the iconic Ballpark destination for craft beer, and Uptown's beloved Beast + Bottle. But there's good news to celebrate, too.

Our complete list of openings in 2020 included 197 brick-and-mortars, an impressive number considering the hurdles owners and operators faced last year. We've already seen 128 openings in just the first half of 2021, with 28 of those in June alone — and there are no signs of that trend slowing.

From Evergreen to McGregor Square, the new destination by Coors Field, new restaurants are sprouting up all over the metro area. Although there are a lot of local, independently owned additions on the list, such as Campfire, Stoney's Cantina and pandemic-born Instagram hit Right Cream, there are also out-of-state-based chains making big moves, like Giordano's, which is now open in the South Broadway space once occupied by Leña, and the Colorado debut of New York City hit the Halal Guys in Aurora.

It's all about balance, though, and while we'd hate to see Denver's streets fill with bright, glowing signs of brands founded elsewhere, the fact that these companies are choosing to come to the area speaks well of this city's national reputation. But we're counting on our local culinary talent continuing to rise to the challenge of innovating and creating high-quality food that outshines the rest.

EXPAND The deviled eggs at Stoney's Cantina get a street-corn-style treatment. Molly Martin

Here's our complete list of openings and closures in metro Denver in June 2021:

Restaurants and bars opening this month*:

Campfire, 27883 Meadow Drive, Evergreen

Carmine's on McGregor Square, 1951 Wazee Street

Cupbop, 3452 West 32nd Avenue and 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Unit C, Arvada

Dating Yummy, 12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora

Dochi, 2449 Larimer Street

The Doughnut Club, 7302 East 29th Avenue

Eat a Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive Unit 103, Arvada

Exile Kitchen, 320 East Colfax Avenue

Giordano's, 24 Broadway

Gruvi Tasting Lounge (summer pop-up), 1455 South Pearl Street

The Halal Guys, 14535 East Alameda Avenue, Suite D, Aurora

Heaven Creamery, 299 Milwaukee Street and 6955 South York Street, #420, Centennial

HiLo, 10125 West San Juan Way, Littleton

JackBeQue, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood

Jet's Pizza, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Suite 129, Lakewood

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, 2233 Larimer Street

Los Chingones, 3541 East Harmony Road, #100, Fort Collins

Lost City at Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder

Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs, 5544 East 33rd Avenue

Moods. Beats. Potions., 2844 Welton Street

Passport Burger, food truck, Castle Rock

Pizza 3.14, 1313 College Avenue, Boulder

Right Cream, 3047 Larimer Street

Ope ’n Bubbler at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Old Town Hot Pot, 2852 South Havana Street, Aurora

Snooze A.M. Eatery, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport

Stoney's Cantina, 30 South Broadway

Tom's Watch Bar, 1601 19th Street, Unit 101

Urban Egg, 3033 East First Avenue

X Denver, 3100 Inca Street

Bubu, 1099 18th Street

Restaurants and bars closing this month*:

Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue

Earnest Hall, 2915 West 44th Avenue

Falling Rock, 1919 Blake Street

Morin, 1600 15th Street

Uncle Zoe's,12203 East Iliff Avenue, Suite D, Aurora

Vinue Food and Wine Bar, 2817 East Third Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously included on an opening-and-closing list.

Know of something we missed? Email us at cafe@westword.com