Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in November 2022

November was another busy month in the Denver dining scene, with the list of openings dominated by familiar names that have expanded.
Locally based brands like Esters, Snooze, Ziggi's Coffee and Huckleberry Roasters added locations. Some out-of-state chains debuted new outposts as well, including El Pollo Loco, which returned to Colorado after being MIA in the state since 2011.
It was a big month for beer, too, with the addition of Left Hand RiNo Drinks & Eats near the Mission Ballroom, offering up a new spot for pre-show meetups. But as one brewery opened in the River North neighborhood, another shuttered: 10 Barrel Brewing closed its doors, with Epic Brewing soon to follow in the area's ever-changing beer scene.
A new name in beer, Public Offering Brewing, also opened in November. Founder Cody Higginbottom was a home brewer for a decade before launching his inaugural brewery business.
Other openings in November span cuisines, from Italian fare at Cucina Bella and Pizza Pasta Villa to the Mediterranean Cretans and Chez Roc inside the Clayton Hotel in Cherry Creek to the debut of a Korean chain, 88 Hot Dogs.
In total, we reported 25 openings and just seven closures in November, a sign that Denver's dining scene is on track to continue growing as we get ready to welcome 2023.
Here's the complete list of the restaurants and bars that opened and closed in metro Denver in November:
Restaurants and bars that opened in November:*
88 Hot Dogs, 2225 South Peoria Street, Aurora
Barbed Wire Reef GourMexican, 4499 West 38th Avenue
The Bardo Coffee House, 3333 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Chez Roc, 233 Clayton Street
Convivio Cafe, 4935 West 38th Avenue
Cretans, 233 Clayton Street
Cucina Bella, 9660 East Alameda Avenue
Curry Kingdom, An Indian Eatery, 7605 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
El Pollo Loco, 4698 Peoria Street
Esters, 10151 West 26th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Family Kitchen at Main Event, 64 Centennial Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Graze Craze, 5730 East Otero Avenue, Centennial
Huckleberry Roasters, 277 Broadway
Jaime's Mexican Restaurant, 3999 South Broadway, Englewood
Kuluka Boba + Sweets, 6030 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Pizza Pasta Villa, 2740 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Plant Magic Cafe, 925 East 17th Avenue
Playa Bowls, 14505 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Snooze, 101 Broadway
Stem Ciders, 3040 Blake Street
Left Hand RiNo Drinks & Eats, 4180 Wynkoop Street
Public Offering Brewing Company, 1736 South Broadway
Tiffin's India Cafe, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Wellness Sushi, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Ziggi's Coffee, 7700 West 67th Avenue, Arvada
Restaurants and bars that closed in November:*
10 Barrel Brewing Company, 2620 Walnut Street
Billy's Inn, 1222 Madison Street
Burrito Giant, 4501 West 38th Avenue
Chubby's #14, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
El Cazo Cocina y Cantina, 2901 West 25th Avenue
Gluten Escape Bakery, 7255 South Havana Street, Centennial
KT's BBQ, 4030 Colorado Boulevard
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].