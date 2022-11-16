Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Fast Food

El Pollo Loco Makes Its Colorado Comeback

November 16, 2022 10:58AM

El Pollo Loco
First came Shake Shack and In-N-Out, then Whataburger. Now another fast-food chain with a cult following has opened in Colorado.

El Pollo Loco has had a presence in Denver before: It operated a location at 1401 South Federal Boulevard before that outpost shut down in 2011; the space is now home to Pho 95.

But over a decade later, it's back, with a brand-new spot at 4698 Peoria Street that opened November 15. The addition is part of big expansion plans for the L.A.-born brand that specializes in fire-grilled chicken. By 2026, it plans to add 140 new locations to its current 478 in the western part of the country.

In Colorado, two separate franchise partners are set to open eight locations total in the metro area, with more possible over the next five years, including outposts in Colorado Springs.

This isn't the end for new-to-us chains moving into the state. East Coast favorites PrimoHoagies, Chicken Salad Chick and Call Your Mother are all set to debut here in 2023.

What are we still missing? Which out-of-state chains do you crave? Would you welcome more culinary transplants? Or are you tired of Colorado becoming a go-to market for the expansion of brands like these? Let us know at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation