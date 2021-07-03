Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 27-July 2

You can't get this dish right now; LeRoux is expected to reopen in late summer or early fall.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

After keeping up a fast pace through much of June, restaurant openings slowed down this past week. Coffee-focused spots account for three of the eight recent openings, with Kardia Coffee debuting downtown; Mango Tree Coffee, a café with an altruistic mission, opening in Englewood; and Tí: Cafê Ta bringing Vietnamese coffee drinks and food to Broadway. Also new on Broadway, just across Louisiana Avenue from Maria Empanada, is Tikka & Grill, which specializes in Nepali and Indian cuisine.

Two very different barbecue joint opened their doors last week: Lot Que is a traditional barbecue joint from the owners of Lot One in Arvada, while JackBeQue is a vegan spot near the Tech Center.

Travelers at DIA now have another food option with local roots: An outpost of Snooze opened there on June 28. Meanwhile, McGregor Square, the development next to Coors Field, introduced its food hall, Milepost Zero, on July 1. Concepts currently open there include Little Chingones from Troy Guard, as well as Chicago brands Giordano's, with its deep-dish pizza, and Buona, offering Italian beef sandwiches among other items. More enterprises are expected to join Milepost Zero soon.

And while there are no permanent closings to put on the list this week, restaurateur Lon Symensma's LeRoux announced its temporary closure via an Instagram post on July 1: "We are doing some sprucing up to improve our guest experience before we re-open in late summer/early fall."

EXPAND McGregor Square continues to grow with the opening of Milepost Zero. McGregor Square

Here's the complete list of openings and closings (even temporary) this week:

Restaurants opening this week:*



JackBeQue BBQ, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood

Kardia Coffee, 2401 Blake Street

Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive Unit 103, Arvada

Mango Tree Coffee, 3498 South Broadway, Englewood

Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street, Suite 150

Snooze, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport

Tí: Cafê Ta, 30 Broadway

Tikka & Grill, 1300 South Broadway

Restaurants closing temporarily this week:*

LeRoux, 1510 16th Street

*Or sooner and not mentioned in an earlier openings and closings list.

Know of something we missed? Email cafe@westword.com.