Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, June 27-July 2

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
After keeping up a fast pace through much of June, restaurant openings slowed down this past week. Coffee-focused spots account for three of the eight recent openings, with Kardia Coffee debuting downtown; Mango Tree Coffee, a café with an altruistic mission, opening in Englewood; and Tí: Cafê Ta bringing Vietnamese coffee drinks and food to Broadway. Also new on Broadway, just across Louisiana Avenue from Maria Empanada, is Tikka & Grill, which specializes in Nepali and Indian cuisine.
Two very different barbecue joint opened their doors last week: Lot Que is a traditional barbecue joint from the owners of Lot One in Arvada, while JackBeQue is a vegan spot near the Tech Center.
Travelers at DIA now have another food option with local roots: An outpost of Snooze opened there on June 28. Meanwhile, McGregor Square, the development next to Coors Field, introduced its food hall, Milepost Zero, on July 1. Concepts currently open there include Little Chingones from Troy Guard, as well as Chicago brands Giordano's, with its deep-dish pizza, and Buona, offering Italian beef sandwiches among other items. More enterprises are expected to join Milepost Zero soon.
And while there are no permanent closings to put on the list this week, restaurateur Lon Symensma's LeRoux announced its temporary closure via an Instagram post on July 1: "We are doing some sprucing up to improve our guest experience before we re-open in late summer/early fall."
Here's the complete list of openings and closings (even temporary) this week:
Restaurants opening this week:*
JackBeQue BBQ, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
Kardia Coffee, 2401 Blake Street
Lot Que, 13730 West 85th Drive Unit 103, Arvada
Mango Tree Coffee, 3498 South Broadway, Englewood
Milepost Zero, 1601 19th Street, Suite 150
Snooze, Concourse B, Mezzanine, Denver International Airport
Tí: Cafê Ta, 30 Broadway
Tikka & Grill, 1300 South Broadway
Restaurants closing temporarily this week:*
LeRoux, 1510 16th Street
*Or sooner and not mentioned in an earlier openings and closings list.
Know of something we missed? Email cafe@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.