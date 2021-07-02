The Best Local Food and Drink Options at Denver International Airport

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Even in 2020, when air travel reached historically low levels as the pandemic kept many people at home, Denver International Airport was the third-busiest airport in the United States, with 33.7 million passengers. In 2019, over 69 million travelers passed through, and it's highly likely that many of them dined while waiting for their flights. And unlike many major airports, DIA has a lot more than McDonald's and Panda Express, thanks to an initiative aimed at bringing more local flavor to the airport that began in 2013.

With summer travel season in full swing, there's no better time to note the airport spots with local roots, so that you can dine and drink in style while you wait for your next flight.

EXPAND James Florio Photography

Root Down

Concourse C, Center Core

Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurateur Justin Cucci's Edible Beats group includes some of Denver's most popular and unique dining options, from former mortuary Linger to rooftop retreat El Five. The original Root Down in the Highland neighborhood opened in 2009 and remains a favorite for brunch and dinner, which explains why, since debuting at the airport in 2013, it's become a destination in its own right. The globally inspired cuisine includes gluten-free and vegan options, and the veggie burger is a must no matter your dietary preferences.

Snooze

Concourse B, Center Core, Mezzanine Level

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Root Down recently got some competition in the DIA brunch game with the June 23 opening of Snooze, the popular breakfast brand founded in Denver in 2006. Known for its eggs Benedict duos, boozy brunch drinks and decadent pineapple upside-down pancakes, the airport's newest eatery is highly likely to have a wait...just like the original downtown.

Denver Central Market

Concourse A, gate 48

Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver has fully embraced food halls as part of its culinary culture and in 2018, one of the best in town brought four of its concepts to DIA in a mini version of RiNo's Denver Central Market. Pick up a grab-and-go cheese board and sandwiches from Culture Meat & Cheese; breakfast burritos, burgers, rotisserie chicken and more from SK Provisions; nigiri and rolls from Sushi Rama; and pizza from Vero Italian.

Snarf’s Sandwiches

Concourse A, gate 73

Daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jimmy "Snarf" Siedel opened the first Snarf's in Boulder in 1996. It's since expanded to over twenty locations, including the airport in 2018. Sandwiches are served on fresh, oven-baked bread. Options include such classics as turkey & swiss, and the BLT, but if you're not sure where to start, go for the always satisfying French dip.

Little Man Ice Cream

Concourse C, near gate C27

Daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It's rare not to see a line outside the giant milk can-shaped Highland building where Little Man has been serving up popular ice cream flavors like salted Oreo since 2008. The milk can didn't make the trek to DIA, but you can get Little Man's iconic ice cream in cups, cones, sundaes, milkshakes and more when you need a little sugar boost before boarding.

Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs

Concourse B, gate 24

Daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

In 2014, Colfax Avenue staple Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs brought its brand of classic Americana to DIA with a menu of loaded hot dogs, burgers and breakfast sandwiches. The dogs themselves are delivered directly from New Jersey; topping options include slaw, chili and cheese, and the classic Chicago style. Steve's has a full bar so that you can pair your hot dog fix with a bloody Mary, mimosa or Steve’s Snapping Ale, made especially for the restaurant by local brewery Bull & Bush.

Elway's

Concourse B, Center Core

Daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Legendary Broncos quarterback John Elway put his name behind this steakhouse concept in the mid-2000s and it now has four locations in the state, including the DIA outpost that opened in 2013. If you don't want to splurge on a full steak dinner, the restaurant has plenty of other options, from soups and salads to burgers. Pair your meal with a glass of wine for a little taste of luxury in the middle of what could be chaotic travel.

Brother's BBQ

Concourse A, gate 71

Daily, 12 to 8 p.m.

If you catch the aroma of smoked meat in the air, you're probably near this barbecue joint that got its start in Denver in 1998. The airport location offers all the essentials: sandwiches and plates loaded with your choice of meat, from pulled pork to chopped brisket.

Great Divide Brewing

Concourse C, gate 32

Daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Did you spot a yeti at DIA? Then you found Great Divide. The tap house and kitchen has all-day food options along with fourteen of the brewery's beers on tap, from the popular Yeti Imperial Stout to a strawberry rhubarb sour. Make that thirteen — the fourth beverage choice is from Great Divide's craft hard seltzer line, Whitewater.