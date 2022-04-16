Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 9-15

On April 9, McGovern shared another video. "There just isn't enough butts in seats," he said of the decision to close. Crush Pizza + Tap, which landed on our recent list of the ten best pizza places in Denver, will remain open.
There's a new addition at restaurateur Frank Bonanno's food hall Milk Market, at 1800 Wazee Street: LoDough Bakery is a collaboration between Bonanno and Jan Kratzer. “My goal is to help bring a new understanding of bread to Colorado and make it the show stopper of your dinner table,” Kratzer said in a statement. “I grew up in the countryside of Austria, and I found a sense of purpose in helping to provide for our family of seven. I am (so) excited to elevate this passion with my own bakery in Denver.”
There was also a comeback this week, as Ophelia's reopened after two years. The revamped venue has made some improvements aimed at making the concert experience smoother. It's also updated its food and drink offerings, including brightly colored cocktails and more snackable, handheld eats.
In other opening news:
- Front Range Inn, a Lakewood classic, will reopen in May under new owners after being closed for over a year.
- We tried the recently opened Glo Noodle House. Find out which dishes are must-haves.
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
LoDough Bakery, 1850 Wazee Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox,1215 20th Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Crush Wings + Tap, 5001 East Colfax Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].