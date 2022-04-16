Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 9-15

April 16, 2022 6:14AM

Crush Wings closed on Colfax.
Six months after opening in the former home of the Elm at 5001 East Colfax Avenue, Crush Wing + Tap has shuttered. On March 11, owner Jason McGovern (who also operates Crush Pizza + Tap at 1200 West 38th Avenue) had shared a video on Instagram that warned: "There is strong potential that this will be our last weekend of service at Crush Wing + Tap." The message prompted a flood of support, but it wasn't enough to maintain the business for long.

On April 9, McGovern shared another video. "There just isn't enough butts in seats," he said of the decision to close. Crush Pizza + Tap, which landed on our recent list of the ten best pizza places in Denver, will remain open.

There's a new addition at restaurateur Frank Bonanno's food hall Milk Market, at 1800 Wazee Street: LoDough Bakery is a collaboration between Bonanno and Jan Kratzer. “My goal is to help bring a new understanding of bread to Colorado and make it the show stopper of your dinner table,” Kratzer said in a statement. “I grew up in the countryside of Austria, and I found a sense of purpose in helping to provide for our family of seven. I am (so) excited to elevate this passion with my own bakery in Denver.”

There was also a comeback this week, as Ophelia's reopened after two years. The revamped venue has made some improvements aimed at making the concert experience smoother. It's also updated its food and drink offerings, including brightly colored cocktails and more snackable, handheld eats.

In other opening news:

Here's the full list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

LoDough Bakery, 1850 Wazee Street

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox,1215 20th Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Crush Wings + Tap, 5001 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
