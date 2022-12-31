Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30

New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.
In Denver, two spots said goodbye. Parsley, a bright and airy eatery serving sandwiches, salads and fresh pressed juice, has closed its location on Cherokee Street in a building that's slated for redevelopment. It promises a comeback, though, in a yet-to-be-announced new space that it hopes to open by June.
Therizo, which opened in Park Hill in 2021, served its last cup of coffee on December 30, but the space will remain a cafe; Copper Door Coffee Roasters is set to take over the space in January.
And three longtime Larimer Square staples are about to close. Restaurateur Frank Bonanno's Russell's Smokehouse and its attached speakeasy, Green Russell, are both saying goodbye for good at the end of service on December 31. Closing on January 1 is Jennifer Jasinski's Bistro Vendôme, which will reopen in the former Tables space in Park Hill in 2023.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- The first opening of the new year will be Bitcoin Grill, a Kosher restaurant funded by cryptocurrency set to debut on January 1 in Glendale.
- One year after damage from the Marshall Fire forced it to close, Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior is reopening on January 6.
- That same day, Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe will debut its new cafe on the CSU Spur campus.
- Blue Pan will bring its popular Detroit-style pizza to Golden this summer with the opening of its third location.
Ramen Sho & Nori Nori, 5028 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Parsley, 303 West 11th Avenue
Therizo, 2890 Fairfax Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].