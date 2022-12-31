Support Us

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30

December 31, 2022 5:55AM

Parsley plans to reopen in a new location in June.
The last week of the year brought a lot of heavy snow but just a trio openings and closings.

New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.

In Denver, two spots said goodbye. Parsley, a bright and airy eatery serving sandwiches, salads and fresh pressed juice, has closed its location on Cherokee Street in a building that's slated for redevelopment. It promises a comeback, though, in a yet-to-be-announced new space that it hopes to open by June.

Therizo, which opened in Park Hill in 2021, served its last cup of coffee on December 30, but the space will remain a cafe; Copper Door Coffee Roasters is set to take over the space in January.

And three longtime Larimer Square staples are about to close. Restaurateur Frank Bonanno's Russell's Smokehouse and its attached speakeasy, Green Russell, are both saying goodbye for good at the end of service on December 31. Closing on January 1 is Jennifer Jasinski's Bistro Vendôme, which will reopen in the former Tables space in Park Hill in 2023.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge
Therizo will be taken over by Copper Door.
Courtesy of Therizo Cafe + Tap
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Ramen Sho & Nori Nori, 5028 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Parsley, 303 West 11th Avenue
Therizo, 2890 Fairfax Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
