Bistro Vendôme Will Move Out of Larimer Square and Into Park Hill This Winter

Many long-running restaurants have closed this year, including Tables, which shuttered in Park Hill in August after seventeen years in business. But another longtime Denver staple will move into the revamped space this winter.
Bistro Vendôme has been serving French fare on Larimer Square for nearly two decades. But with the new owner of Larimer Square planning a major renovation of the 1880 Sussex building where the restaurant is located (it held the Little Russian Cafe before that), the French eatery needed to find a new home after the first of the year. And an announcement of the Park Hill move was just released.
“We just couldn’t let go of our little Bistro,” Beth Gruitch, co-owner of the Crafted Concepts restaurant group, which also includes Rioja, Ultreia and Stoic & Genuine, says in that announcement. While the current lease is up at the end of the year, the new lease for 2267 Kearney Street could run through 2039.
“We can’t wait to show our Park Hill neighbors a 2023 version of Bistro Vendôme debuting a reinvented menu, new crafted cocktails and special wines,” adds Jennifer Jasinski, James Beard Award-winning chef and Crafted Concepts co-owner. “The new location will honor the legacy of the Larimer Square restaurant with a few new twists.”
Bistro Vendôme will continue serving in Larimer Square through New Year's Eve. When it reopens in Park Hill, it will serve dinner nightly as well as weekend brunch, with possible plans to add lunch in the future.
Read our history of Larimer Square restaurants here.