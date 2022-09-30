Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Bistro Vendôme Will Move Out of Larimer Square and Into Park Hill This Winter

September 30, 2022 9:14AM

Bistro Vendôme has been in Larimer Square for nearly twenty years.
Bistro Vendôme has been in Larimer Square for nearly twenty years. Joni Schrantz
Many long-running restaurants have closed this year, including Tables, which shuttered in Park Hill in August after seventeen years in business. But another longtime Denver staple will move into the revamped space this winter.

Bistro Vendôme has been serving French fare on Larimer Square for nearly two decades. But with the new owner of Larimer Square planning a major renovation of the 1880 Sussex building where the restaurant is located (it held the Little Russian Cafe before that), the French eatery needed to find a new home after the first of the year. And an announcement of the Park Hill move was just released.

“We just couldn’t let go of our little Bistro,” Beth Gruitch, co-owner of the Crafted Concepts restaurant group, which also includes Rioja, Ultreia and Stoic & Genuine, says in that announcement. While the current lease is up at the end of the year, the new lease for 2267 Kearney Street could run through 2039.

“We can’t wait to show our Park Hill neighbors a 2023 version of Bistro Vendôme debuting a reinvented menu, new crafted cocktails and special wines,” adds Jennifer Jasinski, James Beard Award-winning chef and Crafted Concepts co-owner. “The new location will honor the legacy of the Larimer Square restaurant with a few new twists.”

Bistro Vendôme will continue serving in Larimer Square through New Year's Eve. When it reopens in Park Hill, it will serve dinner nightly as well as weekend brunch, with possible plans to add lunch in the future.

Read our history of Larimer Square restaurants here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation