Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 1-7, 2022

January 8, 2022 6:19AM

A sign announcing a temporary closure was on the door at Breakfast King on January 3.
A sign announcing a temporary closure was on the door at Breakfast King on January 3. Molly Martin
It's been a rough start to 2022 for the Denver dining scene. While this week's list  is a short one, it includes some hard losses and no new openings.

The December 30 fires in Boulder County caused massive devastation. Among the over 1,000 homes that burned in the blaze was that of Wayne and Sam Shelnutt, owners of Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior, which itself was heavily damaged. It could take up to eighteen months of repairs before the barbecue joint can reopen. In the meantime, the Shelnutts are expecting a baby in March and trying to rebuild their lives; a GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple with the many expenses they'll face in the coming months. Another Superior eatery, Misaki, was also damaged.

In Louisville, the second location of the Rotary, which had opened just two weeks before the blaze, was completely destroyed. The original location in Denver's Hilltop neighborhood remains open, and the owners are focused on finding a new spot for another Louisville outpost.

In Denver, the diner scene — which already saw big losses over the past two years with the closure of Tom's Diner, Denver Diner and the 20th Street Cafe — took another big hit when Breakfast King on Santa Fe closed its doors on January 3 after over 45 years in business. Rumors are swirling that another longtime go-to farther north on Santa Fe, Swift's Breakfast House, has shuttered, too; a sign on the door only notes that it is "closed today." Whatever the outcome, this weekend is the perfect time to visit one of Denver's remaining diners for a chicken-fried steak fix.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this first week of 2022:
click to enlarge Ring security camera footage shows the Marshall fire closing in on the Rotary's Louisville location on December 30. - THE ROTARY
Ring security camera footage shows the Marshall fire closing in on the Rotary's Louisville location on December 30.
The Rotary
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:

Misaki at Superior, 402 Marshall Road, Superior
Swift's Breakfast House, 930 Santa Fe Drive
Wayne's Smoke Shack, 406 Center Drive, Superior

Restaurants and bars closing this week:

Breakfast King, 1100 South Santa Fe Drive
The Rotary, 1116 West Dillon Road, Louisville


Know of something we missed? Email us, [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation