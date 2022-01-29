Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, January 22-28

Closings were the big story again this week, with the sudden shuttering of the Irish Snug after nearly two decades coming just after Owlbear's last day serving barbecue in RiNo. Both establishments cited rising food costs as the main driver of the decision to call it quits — and that's a problem that won't be going away anytime soon.
As the real long-term consequences of the pandemic continue to emerge, expect to see higher prices on menus when you dine. The supply-chain crisis is just one of the many reasons why restaurant owners are asking the public to support the replenishment of the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
But even as so many restaurants and bars are struggling, more continue to open. Barbecue concept Smok debuted a new location at Junction Food Hall last week, while Dos Santos opened its third outpost in Castle Rock. The new location of the Tattered Cover opened in Westminster with something that none of the other locations has: a bar. Dubbed Best Cellars, it serves vino from Attimo Wine, brews from Fiction Beer Company, coffee beverages and food. Soon, cocktails and a custom Tattered Cover wine will be added.
But with growth comes growing pains. There were some shakeups at restaurateur Troy Guard's Grange Hall in Greenwood Village this week. Out are two of Guard's own concepts, Rado Burgers and Crazy Love Pizza — though Guard says that will come back as a pop-up and/or ghost kitchen later this year. Taking their places are Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza and chef Edwin Sandoval's Xatrucho, which serves Latin-inspired small plates.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week in metro Denver:
Dos Santos, 20 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
Petunia Bakeshop, 3000 West 23rd Avenue
Smok, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard
Tattered Cover Best Cellars, 8885 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Xatrucho at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Crazy Love Pizza at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
The Irish Snug, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Owlbear, 2826 Larimer Street
R&R BBQ, 5495 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Rado Burgers at Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Ska Street Brewstillery, 1600 38th Street, Boulder
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us at [email protected].