Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 7-13

November 13, 2021 4:58AM

Dave's Hot Chicken debuted in the Highland neighborhood November 12.
Dave's Hot Chicken debuted in the Highland neighborhood November 12. Dave's Hot Chicken
A double dose of fried chicken hit the scene this week with the opening of Dave's Hot Chicken on Platte Street (it's the California chain's second location in Denver, following the April opening of a store at 99 South Broadway) and Boulder's first Birdcall, inside the Pearl Street Whole Foods. A second Boulder Birdcall is expected to open November 22 at 1675 29th Street, Suite 1284, which will have the expanding local chain's largest bar yet.

Another local chain, Cochino Taco, landed in Arvada last week; this week that city welcomed an outpost of Boba Boba, a locally owned bubble tea shop that also serves floats, fruit tea and lemonade. Also in the northern suburbs, the Culinary Creative group's Tap & Burger added a fourth location, this one in Westminster. This is the first to open under new culinary director Carrie Baird, a Top Chef alum who'd worked for the Culinary Creative as executive chef at Bar Dough before leaving in February 2020 to open her own concept, Rose's Classic Americana, at Rosetta Hall in Boulder; that spot struggled through the pandemic and ultimately closed in August 2020.

Fun is the focus at restaurateur Frank Bonanno's French 75, which reopened November 10 after being shuttered since the initial March 17, 2020, indoor dining shutdown. While favorites like the French dip and moules frites remain on the menu, there are plenty of new additions that range far from traditional French bistro fare. Dumplings, egg rolls and even the lobster ramen from Bonanno's now-closed Bones are all on the menu, as is 75-cent Miller High Life beers and pours of prosecco on tap during weekday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here's our list of every restaurant and bar opening (we recorded no closures) in metro Denver this week:
click to enlarge Birdcall is now serving chicken sandwiches in Boulder's Pearl Street Whole Foods. - STEPHEN WERK
Birdcall is now serving chicken sandwiches in Boulder's Pearl Street Whole Foods.
Stephen Werk
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Birdcall, 2905 Pearl Street, Boulder
Boba Boba, 6474 Ward Road, Arvada
Dave's Hot Chicken, 1615 Platte Street
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street
Tap & Burger, 8810 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

French 75, 717 17th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation