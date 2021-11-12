Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 7-13

Another local chain, Cochino Taco, landed in Arvada last week; this week that city welcomed an outpost of Boba Boba, a locally owned bubble tea shop that also serves floats, fruit tea and lemonade. Also in the northern suburbs, the Culinary Creative group's Tap & Burger added a fourth location, this one in Westminster. This is the first to open under new culinary director Carrie Baird, a Top Chef alum who'd worked for the Culinary Creative as executive chef at Bar Dough before leaving in February 2020 to open her own concept, Rose's Classic Americana, at Rosetta Hall in Boulder; that spot struggled through the pandemic and ultimately closed in August 2020.
Fun is the focus at restaurateur Frank Bonanno's French 75, which reopened November 10 after being shuttered since the initial March 17, 2020, indoor dining shutdown. While favorites like the French dip and moules frites remain on the menu, there are plenty of new additions that range far from traditional French bistro fare. Dumplings, egg rolls and even the lobster ramen from Bonanno's now-closed Bones are all on the menu, as is 75-cent Miller High Life beers and pours of prosecco on tap during weekday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.
Here's our list of every restaurant and bar opening (we recorded no closures) in metro Denver this week:
Birdcall, 2905 Pearl Street, Boulder
Boba Boba, 6474 Ward Road, Arvada
Dave's Hot Chicken, 1615 Platte Street
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 2875 Blake Street
Tap & Burger, 8810 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
French 75, 717 17th Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.