Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 12-18

September 18, 2021 7:39AM

Devil's Food is back with a new look.
Devil's Food is back with a new look. Devil's Food Cookery
After a slowdown, restaurant openings are picking up again in metro Denver, with over ten spots debuting in the past week. But we also said goodbye to a longtime staple when Lola Coastal Mexican shuttered after a final brunch service on Sunday, September 12. The Big Red F restaurant group isn't giving up the space, though; it plans to open another location of The Post Chicken & Beer there in November.

While one favorite closed, another reopened: After eighteen months, Devil's Food Cookery is back in business on South Gaylord Street. The 23-year-old spot has a refreshed look but the same neighborhood charm, with a menu of home-style classics for breakfast and lunch.

In Governor's Park, Tacos Tequila Whiskey also reopened, but as a new concept called Taco Bar that will function as a taco test kitchen where the chefs can get creative. The location will also offer spit-roasted tacos al pastor every Tuesday and Sunday.

If you're in north Aurora and catch the aroma of smoked meat, it may be coming from Plates by the Pound BBQ, the new spot from Aaron Gonerway, who began selling ’cue out of his home kitchen during the pandemic. After winning a grant from Kingsford Charcoal, he started working on his first brick-and-mortar location, a takeout-only space that debuts September 18.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The Porklet, which specializes in cutlets ranging from katsu to a cheese-stuffed variety, is now open in Aurora, too. Meanwhile, the Tex-Mex El Tejano finally opened in LoDo on September 17 after several pandemic-related delays.

There was some notable action further afield. Farow, a fine-dining eatery from husband-and-wife team Patrick and Lisa Balcom that partners with nearby farmers, ranchers and artisans, opened in Niwot. And new in Craig is The Warehouse, a regional food hall. The converted warehouse holds three food vendors, a coffee shop, a bar and a market that sells produce and animal products sourced from family farms in the area.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge From home cook to business owner, Aaron Gonerway debuts Plates by the Pound BBQ on September 18. - MOLLY MARTIN
From home cook to business owner, Aaron Gonerway debuts Plates by the Pound BBQ on September 18.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:
Cabrón Carbon, 1043 Broadway
El Tejano, 1941 Market Street
ESP HiFi, 1029 Santa Fe Drive
Farow, 7916 Niwot Road, Niwot
Joaquin's Family Restaurant, 5910 East Colfax Avenue
Owlette, 1530 16th Street Mall
Plates by the Pound, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Playa Bowls, 99 South Broadway Suite 115
The Porklet, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue 123B, Aurora
Taco Bar, 215 East 7th Avenue
The Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 West Victory Way, Craig

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Devil's Food Cookery, 1020 South Gaylord Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Lola, 1575 Boulder Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Let us know, cafe@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation