Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 12-18

While one favorite closed, another reopened: After eighteen months, Devil's Food Cookery is back in business on South Gaylord Street. The 23-year-old spot has a refreshed look but the same neighborhood charm, with a menu of home-style classics for breakfast and lunch.
In Governor's Park, Tacos Tequila Whiskey also reopened, but as a new concept called Taco Bar that will function as a taco test kitchen where the chefs can get creative. The location will also offer spit-roasted tacos al pastor every Tuesday and Sunday.
If you're in north Aurora and catch the aroma of smoked meat, it may be coming from Plates by the Pound BBQ, the new spot from Aaron Gonerway, who began selling ’cue out of his home kitchen during the pandemic. After winning a grant from Kingsford Charcoal, he started working on his first brick-and-mortar location, a takeout-only space that debuts September 18.
The Porklet, which specializes in cutlets ranging from katsu to a cheese-stuffed variety, is now open in Aurora, too. Meanwhile, the Tex-Mex El Tejano finally opened in LoDo on September 17 after several pandemic-related delays.
There was some notable action further afield. Farow, a fine-dining eatery from husband-and-wife team Patrick and Lisa Balcom that partners with nearby farmers, ranchers and artisans, opened in Niwot. And new in Craig is The Warehouse, a regional food hall. The converted warehouse holds three food vendors, a coffee shop, a bar and a market that sells produce and animal products sourced from family farms in the area.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
Cabrón Carbon, 1043 Broadway
El Tejano, 1941 Market Street
ESP HiFi, 1029 Santa Fe Drive
Farow, 7916 Niwot Road, Niwot
Joaquin's Family Restaurant, 5910 East Colfax Avenue
Owlette, 1530 16th Street Mall
Plates by the Pound, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Playa Bowls, 99 South Broadway Suite 115
The Porklet, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue 123B, Aurora
Taco Bar, 215 East 7th Avenue
The Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 West Victory Way, Craig
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Devil's Food Cookery, 1020 South Gaylord Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Lola, 1575 Boulder Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
