Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

You've heard of a hand pie, right? Well, how about a hand salad? That's one of the amusing appetizers you'll find on the menu at Gorlami Pizza, which is now open at Avanti Food & Beverage. Gorlami (from an Inglorious Basterds scene featuring Brad Pitt doing his worst Italian impersonation ever) doesn't call its Caesar-style creation a hand salad, but the baby romaine lettuce is sliced into finger-friendly spears topped with a tangy, cheesy dressing that are just right for a pre-pizza snack. The pies, Neapolitan-adjacent but with a crispier crust, come in seven topping combos plus a kids' cheese version. Other starters include olive-oil whipped ricotta served with several topping options and sea-salt crackers; avocado and burrata toast; and a couple of meat boards.

Gorlami founder Charles Troupe and chef David Cochrane have both done time in some of Denver and Boulder's top restaurants (they worked together at Oak at Fourteenth). And one more fun fact about Gorlami: Cochrane says his dad was a carny who had his own mobile pizza kitchen that served at regional carnivals where he grew up in New England. "Every time I walk into a pizzeria, that smell just brings me back to my childhood," he says. Gorlami is now serving childhood memories on the ground floor of Avanti from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and an hour later Thursday through Saturday.

In Cherry Creek, there's a new cafe called OAK Market that's now open at the Clayton Members Club & Hotel, at 233 Clayton Street. You don't need to be a member to stop in for grab-and-go breakfast or lunch items, including cheese, charcuterie, pressed juice, espresso drinks and ice cream provided by the exceptional Smith + Canon (which has its own shop at 2260 East Colfax Avenue). There's also wine and beer, so you can linger over a spritzer or sample OAK Market's special saison brewed by Crooked Stave. The bright and modern market is now open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of April 12 to 18, 2021:

EXPAND Hand salad! Mark Antonation

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Gorlami Pizza (at Avanti F & B), 3200 Pecos Street

OAK Market, 233 Clayton Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Do you know of any opening or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.