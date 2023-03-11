Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Pizza, Porchetta and More: Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened and Closed This Week

March 11, 2023 6:30AM

Sofia's brings Roman-style pizza to the 16th Street Mall.
Sofia's brings Roman-style pizza to the 16th Street Mall. Sofia's Roman Pizza/Instagram
Pizza, pizza, pizza. We recently dropped our list of the ten best places to get pizza in Denver, and highlighted some of our favorite slice spots. Now there are even more pizza options in the metro area.

Sofia's debuted on the 16th Street Mall, bringing Roman-style pies that are cut to size and also available by the slice as well as half and full pans. Alen Ramos, co-owner of Poulette Bakeshop in Parker, worked with the team to create the recipe for the dough, which starts with an ancient flour called Yecora Rojo and is fermented for 36 hours.

Mora Pizza, which began as a pop-up series, now has a permanent home on East Colfax, where it serves ultra-creative vegan pies with flavor combos like "chicken" and waffles, Buffalo mac and even birthday cake.

For more traditional slices, hit up the newest locations of Stoner Pizza Joint, which added outposts on East Colfax and in Littleton. The national chain, which now has three Colorado spots, really leans into its weed theme, delivering pies in boxes that say #legalizemarinara on the side and offering menu items like Nugz (chicken nuggets) and quality greens (salads).

Aurora got its first Modern Market Eatery outpost this week. The city is also now home to Second Dawn Brewing, a new brewery headed up by a New Belgium alum.

Other notable openings include 22 Provisions, which started as a food truck specializing in East Coast-style sandwiches and now has a stall inside Avanti Denver; and the Porchetta House, which is serving porchetta sandwiches in the evenings out of the Spices Cafe space on Humboldt Street.
click to enlarge
Smash Face Brewing is one of three spots on Market Street that closed this week.
Chris Curtis
On Market Street, a trio of businesses shuttered. Smash Face Brewing, El Tejano and Loaded are all out, but Handsome Boys Hospitality, the group behind spots like Casey Jones and RiNo Country Club, is taking the spaces over, with plans to move five new concepts in by Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies.

And in Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard, who also owns Grabowski's, two Campfire locations and AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, shuttered Au Feu Brasserie after just over a year in business, though he plans to open a new concept in the space.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the full list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge
The Sloans Lake Sky Water from Side Pony.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

22 Provisions at Avanti, 3200 Pecos Street
Chili Shack, 7260 Broadway
Dazbog, 5650 Tower Road
Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, 4528 Tennyson Street
Modern Market Eatery, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Mora Pizza, 911 East Colfax Avenue
The Porchetta House, 1510 Humboldt Street
Room for Friends, 846 Santa Fe Drive
Second Dawn Brewing, 2302 Dayton Street, Aurora
Side Pony, 4635 West Colfax Avenue
Sofia's Roman Pizza, 1530 16th Street Mall
Stoner Pizza Joint, 4565 East Colfax Avenue and 7456 South Simms Street, Littleton

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Au Feu Brasserie, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
El Tejano, 1949 Market Street
Loaded, 1941 Market Street
Smash Face, 1937 Market Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation