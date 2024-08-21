 New Whittier Restaurant Whit's End Is Coming Soon | Westword
Family Behind Red Square Bistro Opening Whit's End in Former Scott's Market Space

The long-vacant building has been renovated, and the new neighborhood restaurant will serve dinner and Sunday brunch.
August 21, 2024
Whit's End will open in the former Scott's Market early this fall.
Whit's End will open in the former Scott's Market early this fall.

The historic building at 1736 East 31st Avenue, at the edge of Denver's Whittier neighborhood, will soon start a new chapter as a neighborhood restaurant from the family that owns Red Square Euro Bistro.

The cleverly named Whit's End is expected to debut in September, pending approvals with the city, and will serve brunch and dinner focused on traditional Western European recipes and neighborhood-friendly fare.

The space formerly housed Scott's Market, which has served the community as a small grocery store off and on since 1897. Although ownership transitioned through the years, the store retained its name until it closed for good a decade ago.

Whit's End is the latest endeavor by the Ionikh family, former operators of the Little Russian Cafe in Larimer Square and Boulder's Amuse, which served European plates with an American twist. The family still owns Red Square, which has been open in Writer Square since 2013. Its executive chef is Maxsim Ionikh, who is also the chef and owner of Whit's End along with longtime business partner Irina Storm.

While Eastern European staples like pierogi star at Red Square, Whit's End will focus on Western European fare to highlight Ionikh's training in classic French cuisine. "We have the best pierogi in the city [at Red Square], but it's time for something new," says Storm.
Maxsim Ionikh and Irina Storm will open Whit's End at the edge of the Whittier Neighborhood in September.
She and Ionikh say they hope to hear from customers to find out what the neighborhood wants to eat, but they'll start with a menu that includes classics with an Ionikh twist. Fitting for a restaurant looking to develop community, the appetizer menu is hefty with shared plates ranging from $5 to $14, including crispy Brussels sprouts, patatas bravas, herbed ricotta dip, sous vide wings and polpette (meatballs in tomato sauce). Dinner entrees are all under $30, including the beef bourguignon ragout, vegetable lasagna, chicken schnitzel and Whit's burger. The brunch menu ($14-$18) will include uova diavola (poached eggs in tomato sauce), strawberry and goat cheese toast, and pork belly eggs Benedict.

Whit's End will stick to a simple menu for now, serving dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a happy hour that includes 20 percent off everything — drinks, meals, snacks — from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. "You only get one chance with people when you open a new restaurant," notes Ionikh. "Come up with fifteen menus and you're likely to mess up a few of them."

Opening a neighborhood restaurant was an intentional choice for the business partners. They wanted the new concept to be outside of downtown, which they say has been a difficult place to work since construction on the 16th Street Mall started. Although they had originally planned to find a turnkey restaurant space — one ready for them to move in to — the Scott's Market building "found us," says Ionikh. Storm and Ionikh did not want to do a full buildout, but when the building's owner, Max Odom, shared that he wanted to take on the cost of the buildout and give them creative license, they couldn't resist.
click to enlarge an old safe
An old safe with the Scott's Market's name will serve as Whit's End's host stand.
Kristin Pazulski

The Art Deco space is nearly complete. The dining area and a lounge near the bar is warm and inviting, with deep reds and cozy brown booths. The bar's backing is arched, matching the arched openings that offer a peek into the semi-open kitchen. There will be a patio space adjacent to seating in a garage that can be opened in nice weather.

Ionikh, Storm and Odom have honored the history of the building in the design. Odom tried to restore the ceilings tiles, but when that was impossible, he purchased tiles that replicated the ones that were there. They hope to hang the old Scott's Market sign in the garage, and the host stand will be a very old safe that has the Scott's Market name on it and was found during the renovations.

The restaurant's name, as one might guess, is based on its location — at the end of the Whittier neighborhood, which is bordered on the north by MLK Jr. Boulevard, just a block from the restaurant. "It's a little cheeky," laughs Ionikh. "We're trying not to be too serious."

The pair had anticipated opening in April 2024 but supply-chain delays and a slow permitting process with the city pushed that date back. With the buildout nearly complete, staff hired and all equipment stored on site, the team is excited to welcome guests soon.
