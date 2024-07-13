 Zo Ma Ma Has a New Location in Boulder and More New Restaurants | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Zoe Ma Ma Has a New Location in Boulder and More

There was one closure to report this week: an Italian eatery in Wheat Ridge.
July 13, 2024
Zoe Ma Ma celebrated its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11.
Zoe Ma Ma celebrated its new home with a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11.
“We are so excited to move to our new location on West Pearl with more seating for guests to enjoy Mama’s delicious Taiwanese street/home food,” Edwin Zoe says in an announcement of the new address for his Boulder eatery Zoe Ma Ma, which originally opened in 2010. There is also an outpost at Union Station in Denver.

In 2022, Zoe was a James Beard nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur, and that same year, he debuted Dragonfly Noodle on the 16th Street Mall, which nabbed our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Ramen. The new Boulder space was formerly a Chipotle and offers the same walk-up ordering process as the previous location.

Also debuting in Boulder this week was Cozobi Fonda Fina, the latest venture from chef Johnny Curiel, owner of Alma Fonda Fina in Denver. The menu is centered on corn nixtamalization traditions and wood-fired cooking techniques, and all of the dishes are gluten-free.

There was one closure to report this week. Last year, Mike Rossi took over the former Mama Sannino's in Wheat Ridge, opening Rossi's Italian Eatery; it closed at the end of June. Rossi posted an announcement about the closure on Facebook: "Unfortunately after months of issues with our landlord, the Spallones, we have made the heartbreaking decision to close our doors. We have tried to remedy the issues time and time again to no avail. Rossi's strives to deliver a great product but with constant plumbing issues in our main line, lack of adequate HVAC systems and electrical issues, we cannot meet the expectations we have set for ourselves."

The message did end on a hopeful note: "This isn't goodbye, but simply, see you soon. ... We hope to be back in the future."

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
click to enlarge various dishes on plates
A spread from the new Cozobi Fonda Fina in Boulder.
Shawn Campbell

Openings

Cozobi Fonda Fina, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Zoe Ma Ma, 919 Pearl Street, Boulder

Closures

Rossi's Italian Eatery, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
