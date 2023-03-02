Rossi's Italian Eatery Will Replace Mama Sannino's in Wheat Ridge

"For the most part, nothing is going to change," says Mike Rossi, who is planning to open Rossi's Italian Eatery in mid-April at 5800 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.
For the past decade, the space was home to Mama Sannino's, an Italian eatery owned by Jimmy Sannino and his wife, Karen. The Sannino family has been a staple in the local dining scene for decades; it was behind a series of restaurants that opened in the ’50s and ’60s, including 3 Sons at 2915 West 44th Avenue, which was founded in 1964. In 2004, the family sold that business; its new owners went on to open their own 3 Sons in Arvada, while the original location operated as Ernie's, then Earnest Hall. Today it's Sunnyside Supper Club.
After selling 3 Sons, Jimmy and Karen Sannino oopened Mama Sannino's in Arvada in 2006, then moved the restaurant to Wheat Ridge after they were forced out by development.
Since then, it's been a red-sauce staple — one where Rossi has dined "at least once a week for the last five years," he says. Rossi worked as a Denver police officer for twenty years before leaving the job and starting a driving-school business. But he'd long dreamed of opening his own eatery.
Rossi's family is deeply rooted in the Northside, and he's a friend of Jimmy Sannino's youngest brother, Johnny. "For the past three or four years, I was looking for a bar or restaurant to open with Johnny," he notes.
Ultimately, Rossi stepped in to take over. "I talk to Karen almost every day," he says. "It's sad." But he's also excited to continue to serve the neighborhood.
Along with giving the place a new name, Rossi says he had to "gut the whole kitchen," including redoing the floors, repainting and bringing in new equipment. While guests will notice some cosmetic changes, he plans to keep the menu largely the same at the start. The kitchen will be headed up by chef Helen Marzano, who previously owned her own catering company and cooked for the Denver chapter of Sons of Italy, which is also located in Wheat Ridge.
Staples like meatballs and lasagna will be back and made in-house, though Marzano will be using a new red-sauce recipe. Sausage and pepper sandwiches will return as well, along with chicken marsala and chicken Parmesan. Eventually, though, Rossi would like to expand the menu with more meat dishes, including steak.
The beverage program is the biggest shift. On offer will be a limoncello martini and an Italian margarita, as well as drinks with names that give a nod to the Northside, like the Old Fashioned North Denver, the Colfax Dirty Martini and the Red Lion Mojito, named for a north Denver Italian car club from "way back when," Rossi explains.
Rossi's will be open daily for lunch and dinner, and will debut a new happy hour that's offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
But for the most part, the place is "gonna be steady Eddie when we get back open," Rossi promises, which is good news for lovers of old-school Italian fare in the neighborhood.
For updates on the opening of Rossi's, follow it on Instagram @rossisitalian.