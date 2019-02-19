Nocturne's Spinoff, Noble Riot, Will Open in Former Greenlight Lab Space

Scott and Nicole Mattson, the owners of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club in RiNo, were ready to get down to the hard work of opening a new bar last fall when their plans were abruptly cut short. They had selected the vacant building at 3763 Wynkoop Street, left behind by the August closing of Rebel Restaurant, as the sight of Noble Riot, a natural wine bar they had been planning with partner Troy Bowen. But a change in ownership at the property, which had held a long series of dive bars before Rebel's three-year run, ended with Noble Riot being left out in the cold.

But the trio didn't give up, and instead kept looking for a new location. As luck would have it, they found one this month — right across the alley from Nocturne. Noble Riot will move in where Greenlight Lab just closed at 1336 27th Street.